How to change the name on your Gmail account: A step-by-step guide
How to change your name in Gmail

Here's a quick guidebook on how you can change the display name of your Gmail account via desktop, or mobile.

Image: Gmail

Google allows users to change the name of their Gmail account if they want. The display name is the first thing that appears when you send someone a mail. Many of you’d want to change it because of your new last name or new designation or new company or a typo or your username is quite embarrassing, to begin with, given that you chose it when you were just 15 years old! Also Read - Google to pay Rs 25 lakh to find bugs in open source projects

Do note, that you still cannot change the email ID or the username, they will remain the same as the one you chose when you created the account. In simple words, the display name, username and user ID are three different things, out of which only the display name is editable for Gmail. Also Read - How to install Android 13 GApps on your smartphone: A step-by-step guide

To check your display name and username, you can open your email in the browser and hover the cursor over the profile icon in the top right corner. Also Read - These five Google Chrome extensions are stealing your data, delete them now

Here are the quick steps that you can follow to change the username of your Gmail account now.

How to change the name of your Gmail account via desktop

  1. Open Gmail on the web browser on your computer
  2. Click on the Settings icon placed in the top right corner
  3. Go to the “See All” option in the Settings option.
  4. Click on the Accounts and Import or Accounts tab
  5. Click on the “Edit info” option under “Send mail as”
  6. Enter the new name that you want to replace the old one with
  7. Once done, click on the “Save changes” and you are good to go!

Notably, Gmail users cannot change the display name on the Gmail mobile app. In case you want to still use your smartphone (Android, iOS) to update the display name, you can log in to your Gmail via the web browser on the phone and then proceed.

For the unversed, Google also allows users to edit recovery email, contact email, or alternate emails associated with their main Gmail ID.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 3:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 1, 2022 3:41 PM IST
