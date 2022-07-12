Google Meet is one of the most used go-to conference apps in the world. To make the platform more engaging and fun, the company allows users to change the virtual background, cast screen, start a collaborative whiteboard, and so on. However, it does not allow you to change your name. Also Read - Google Meet gets picture-in-picture mode: How to use

There is still a way by which you can change your name on Google Meet. Google Meet is synced with your Google account. So, if you update your username on your Google account, the change will automatically apply to the Google Meet.

Here's a simple guide that will help you to change your username in Google Meet on Android, iOS and PCs.

How to Change Your Name in Google Meet on PCs

If you are using Google Meet on your PC, you can change your name using any web browser.

Step 1 – Open any web browser on your computer.

Step 2 – Open your Google account

Step 3 – On the left, select Personal Info tab.

Step 4 – Under Basic Info, click on the Name Field.

Step 5 – Then, click on the pencil icon to edit the name.

Step 6 – Change it to the name you want to display on Google Meet.

Step 7 – Click on Save.

How to Change Your Name in Google Meet on Android

If you are using Google Meet on your Android device, you can easily change your username from your Android settings.

Step 1 – Go to your phone settings

Step 2 – Scroll down and tap on Google

Step 3 – Tap on Manage your Google Account

Step 4 – Select Personal Info tab

Step 5 – Under Basic Info, tap on the Name Field

Step 6 – Then, tap on the pencil icon to edit the name

Step 7 – Change it to the name you want to display on Google Meet

Step 8 – Tap on Save.

How to Change Your Name in Google Meet on iOS

If you are using Google Meet on your iOS device, follow the below steps.

Step 1 – Open the Gmail app on your iOS device

Step 2 – Tap on the three bars icon, on the top left corner

Step 3 – Select the Settings option

Step 4 – Tap on your Google account

Step 5 – Then, tap on Manage your Google Account

Step 4 – Select Personal Info tab

Step 5 – Under Basic Info, tap on the Name Field

Step 6 – Then, tap on the pencil icon to edit the name

Step 7 – Change it to the name you want to display on Google Meet.

Step 8 – Tap on Save.