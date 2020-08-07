comscore How to change Netflix user interface to Hindi: Step-by-step guide
  • Published: August 7, 2020 7:58 PM IST
Netflix today announced its new Hindi user interface. This is good news for those Indians who don’t want to use the English UI and would rather prefer Hindi for ease. From sign up to search, rows, collections, and payment, the company has completely changed the interface. The new Netflix UI is available across all devices on mobile, TV, and web. Also Read - Netflix gets playback speed setting feature on Android

A recent WATConsult report asserted that around 70 percent of all internet users will access the internet in their local languages by December 2020. This seems to be the reason why Netflix has launched a new user interface. The report is titled ‘Digital, Diverse and Multilingual India.’ So, new members can select Hindi as their preferred language when asked during the signup process. The popular streaming app allows you to set up to five profiles in each account. Also Read - Zee5 launches new entry-level 'Zee5 Club' plan for Rs 365 per year

Also, each profile can have a different language setting, which a great. Netflix members outside India also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi. Netflix currently offers three different streaming plans in the Indian market. These plans include the Basic plan, the Standard plan, and the Premium plan. There is also a Mobile-only plan, which is priced at 199 per month. The Basic plan is priced at Rs 499 per month with SD resolution to one screen. Also Read - Netflix now allows some users to 'Pause' their Membership for up to 10 months

The standard plan amounts to Rs 649 per month with content available in HD in two screens at any given time. The premium plan is priced at Rs 799 per month at HD/UHD resolution in four different screens at any time. The company just recently unveiled a lineup of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series. Here’s how you can switch Netflix user interface from English to Hindi:

How to change the Netflix user interface to Hindi?

Step 1: Sign in to your Netflix account on Netflix.com from your web browser on your device.

Step 2: Select your profile and choose “Manage profiles.”

Step 3: Click on the Language drop-down menu and select Hindi. Save your preferences, and get started on streaming your favorite titles.

