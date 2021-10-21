Aadhaar Card is a 12-digit unique number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It contains all the necessary information like your name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, photograph, and biometric data. The number is the proof of identity and address of the person anywhere in India. Also Read - Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download a copy via your phone

Any person of any age who is a resident of India can voluntarily enroll for obtaining an Aadhaar number without any gender discrimination. Many times, the photo printed on Aadhaar are not even recognizable with the Aadhaarcard holders.

If you want to change your photo on an Aadhaar card, then you can do it effortlessly. Unique Identification Authority of India, i.e., UIDAI, allows Aadhaar cardholders to update the photo. However, you need to submit the request online and then visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre and follow these simple steps.

Aadhaar Card photo change: a step-by-step guide

STEP1: Login to the Aadhaar website

STEP2: Fill the Aadhaar card form and write the Aadhaar number on it.

STEP3: Visit your nearby Aadhaar centre.

STEP4: Submit your form to him.

STEP5: You must have any identity document like Voter ID Card, PAN Card, Passport, Ration Card, Driving License, etc.

STEP6: Carry the Aadhaar card with you to the Aadhaar centre.

STEP7: The employee present at the enrolment centre will take a photo and the Aadhaar cardholder’s biometric information.

STEP8: After this, you will get an acknowledgment slip, which will contain your URN.

STEP9: Use URN to check Aadhaar status.

STEP10: All the information will reach the Bengaluru centre to be updated

STEP11: Aadhaar card will reach your registered address within two weeks.

STEP12: Rs 25 plus GST fee will be charged for getting the photo changed.

The photo in the Aadhaar card cannot be changed online. This process is available only for a change of address.