How to reset Instagram password on phone and PC: A step-by-step guide

How To

Forgot your Instagram password? Here's an easy guide that you can use to change your Instagram password using the mobile app and web browser on a PC.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps on the internet. It is not only used for by Instagrammers for sharing videos and images with the friends and family but it is also used for companies both small and large for selling their products and services. Owing to its popularity, trickers are always looking for new ways to gain access to users’ accounts. Also Read - Meta is bringing Community Chats to Messenger: How it works

For this reason and more, a lot of users keep changing their password. So, if you suspect that you Instagram account has been leaked in a breach or you just want change it to up your security game, here’s an easy guide on how to change or reset the Instagram Password on phone and PC: Also Read - Instagram is testing a new feature called 'Repost,' will get its own tab for followers to see

How to change the Instagram password using Instagram app

Step 1: Tap on the profile picture at the bottom right corner to go to your profile
Step 2: Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right
Step 3: Then tap on the Settings option
Step 4: Tap on Security option and then tap on Password option
Step 5: Enter the previous password and then enter the new one
Step 6: Click on save or tap the tick mark icon at the top right corner. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

How to change the Instagram password on phone using a web browser

Step 1: Open any web browser on your phone
Step 2: Log into your Instagram account
Step 3: Tap on the profile photo in the bottom right corner
Step 4: On the top left select settings option
Step 5: Then, tap on Change Password
Step 6: Now, enter the previous as well as the new password
Step 7: Select Change Password option to save the password changes.

How to change the Instagram password on a PC

Step 1: Log in to your Instagram account on your PC
Step 2: Open your profile and then click on Settings option
Step 3: Then, click on Change password button
Step 4: After entering the old password enter the new one
Step 5: Lastly, select the Change password option

How to reset your Instagram password

Step 1: Log out to your Instagram profile
Step 2: Click on Forgot password
Step 3: Enter your username or phone number
Step 4: Instagram will send a message to you either on your registered email address or phone number
Step 5: You can log in to your Instagram account or change your password using that email or message.

  • Published Date: September 14, 2022 8:39 PM IST
