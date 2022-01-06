How to change or reset UPI PIN using WhatsApp

WhatsApp offers a host of nifty features to help users have a seamless experience in the platform. One such feature is WhatsApp Pay that allows quick transfer of money to contacts from the app itself. The app uses UPI payment infrastructure to send and transfer money. Also Read - You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

The Meta-owned app brought this feature in 2018 in India as a trial and run and later rolled out to the public following National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) approval in 2020. While the app offers a real-time payment system with over 227 banks, users can check account balance, and also change the UPI PIN. To change UPI PIN by using WhatsApp, here's a simple guide to follow.

How to change UPI PIN on WhatsApp

Step 1- Open the WhatsApp app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2- Then tap on the three dots icon at the top right and then tap on Payments.

Step 3- Under the Payments section, tap on the bank account for which you wish to change the UPI PIN number.

Step 4- Then tap on Change UPI PIN.

Step 5- Up next, enter the existing UPI PIN and then enter a new UPI PIN.

Step 6- Confirm the new UPI PIN number and you are all set.

If you want to reset UPI PIN on WhatsApp, here’s what you need to do.

– Tap on More Options and then select Payments

-Choose the bank account of which you have forgotten your UPI PIN number.

-Then tap on Forgot UPI PIN

-Next, select on CONTINUE, and enter the last 6-digits of your debit card number and the expiration date (a few banks might ask for your CVV number as well).