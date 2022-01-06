comscore How to change or reset UPI PIN using WhatsApp
News

How to change or reset UPI PIN using WhatsApp

How To

Forgotten your UPI PIN number? Here's how you can change or reset it via WhatsApp in simple steps.

WhatsApp Pay

Image Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp offers a host of nifty features to help users have a seamless experience in the platform. One such feature is WhatsApp Pay that allows quick transfer of money to contacts from the app itself. The app uses UPI payment infrastructure to send and transfer money. Also Read - You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

The Meta-owned app brought this feature in 2018 in India as a trial and run and later rolled out to the public following National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) approval in 2020. While the app offers a real-time payment system with over 227 banks, users can check account balance, and also change the UPI PIN. To change UPI PIN by using WhatsApp, here’s a simple guide to follow. Also Read - Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

How to change UPI PIN on WhatsApp

Step 1- Open the WhatsApp app on your Android smartphone. Also Read - WhatsApp tricks: How to customise notification sound for a specific contact

Step 2- Then tap on the three dots icon at the top right and then tap on Payments.

Step 3- Under the Payments section, tap on the bank account for which you wish to change the UPI PIN number.

Step 4- Then tap on Change UPI PIN.

Step 5- Up next, enter the existing UPI PIN and then enter a new UPI PIN.

Step 6- Confirm the new UPI PIN number and you are all set.

If you want to reset UPI PIN on WhatsApp, here’s what you need to do.

– Tap on More Options and then select Payments

-Choose the bank account of which you have forgotten your UPI PIN number.

-Then tap on Forgot UPI PIN

-Next, select on CONTINUE, and enter the last 6-digits of your debit card number and the expiration date (a few banks might ask for your CVV number as well).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 1:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to change or reset UPI PIN using WhatsApp
How To
How to change or reset UPI PIN using WhatsApp
Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks

Mobiles

Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks

Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty

News

Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty

Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

Telecom

Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India launch today: Livestream details, expected price, specs, and more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India launch today: Livestream details, expected price, specs, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch

Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled

Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks

Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty

Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to change or reset UPI PIN using WhatsApp

How To

How to change or reset UPI PIN using WhatsApp
You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

Apps

You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures
Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

Opinions

Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet
How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts

How To

How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts
How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

How To

How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

हिंदी समाचार

Jio वापस लाया 499 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, अब 2GB डेली डेटा के साथ मिल रहा Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

लेनोवो ने लॉन्च किए कई 2-in-1 Yoga लैपटॉप, मिलेंगे कमाल के फीचर्स

2022 में सबसे खास होंगे Free Fire के ये पांच धांसू Bundles, जानें इनकी खास बातें

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया सबसे तेज चार्ज होने वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत

Garena Free Fire में शुरू हो गया New Age Top Up इवेंट, फ्री में पाएं इमोट समेत कई जबरदस्त रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India
INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch
Telecom
BSNL offering free 5GB data for 30 days, but there s a catch
Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled

Wearables

Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled
Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks

Mobiles

Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks
Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty

News

Ex-Starlink India head reveals plan to write whitepaper on broadband and poverty
Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

Telecom

Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers