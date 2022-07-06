Users have thousands of accounts on different websites and apps that they use every single day. All thanks to Android’s autofill and password manager features, they can log in with all the right details whenever or whenever they want. These sites and apps include Amazon, Netflix, Google Chrome, Facebook and so on. Also Read - Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt unimpressed by Mark Zuckerberg's version of metaverse

Auto-fill password option also helps in the cases when you are switching from one handset to another or want to use the passwords saved on your desktop on your mobile as well.

How to change your password autofill settings on Android

To change the password autofill settings on your Android smartphone, you need to follow these simple steps:

Go to the Phone Settings Now open System>Languages and input Scroll down and select the Auto-fill service option Tap on the Settings icon in front of “Auto-fill service” Tap on “Passwords”> “Auto-fill preferences”

You can now choose if you want the system to ask for biometric authentication before autofilling the password, to add an extra layer or security or not. You can also turn on the toggle for “Sync preferences” so that whatever changes you make in the Settings on that particular device, gets synced and updated across other devices as well.

Users can also check which addresses are saved by Google. It also shows all the personal information it has on the users. In case you have more than one Gmail account, you can simply tap on the “Accounts” section, tap on the drop-down in front of the current email ID and enter credentials for the concerned Gmail account.

Users have a choice to add a third part password autofill manager. Google allows Android users to change the password auto-fill manager if they want. This way, users can access tonnes of passwords from their manager without having to memorise them. All you need to remember is set a strong password that has letters, symbols and numbers.

Google also allows users to do a health check-up of users passwords. Just go to the Phone Settings> Password Manager. This section will show passwords saved in the manager, along with the ones that are weak and more vulnerable to hacking.