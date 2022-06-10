comscore How to change your phone number on Amazon: A step-by step guide
News

How to change your phone number on Amazon

How To

Here are the quick steps on how you can update your personal details like phone number, email address and more on the Amazon app.

Amazon

Amazon is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms globally. The company has made its app and the web user interface quite user-friendly. You can update your personal information including your address, and phone number and more easily in case you have moved to a new place or changed your contact number. Here are a few quick steps on how you can change your phone number to keep your information up to date via the Amazon mobile app and via your desktop. Also Read - How to organise playlists on Spotify: Tips and tricks

How to change your phone number on the Amazon app

  1. Open the Amazon app on your phone and make sure that you have logged in
  2. Tap on the three horizontal lines in the bottom right corner
  3. Go to “Your Account” and open “Login & security”
  4. Sign in again when prompted
  5. You will then get an SMS/email/text notification that will be sent to your registered mobile number
  6. Click on the link to “approve” or “deny”
  7. Go back to your Amazon page. You will see the option to “Edit” next to the account information
  8. Follow the instructions on the screen and “Save Changes”
  9. Once you are done with this, tap on “Done”

How to change your phone number on Amazon via PC

  1. Visit the Amazon website and go to the “Accounts and Lists” section in the top right corner
  2. Your Account> Login & Security> Sign in
  3. Log in again and then tap on the “Edit” option in front of the phone number
  4. Enter the new phone number
  5. Hit “Save changes” once done

You can update the email address, address, name and more from the same “Login & Security” section. Notably, there is no certain number as to how many times you can update this information. You can update it as many times as you want. However, Amazon only allows one phone number and email address. Also Read - How to send a WhatsApp message without saving the number

Also Read - Microsoft, Amazon come to Tesla Employees' rescue after Elon Musk wants them to return to office
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 3:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details
Photo Gallery
First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details
Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

News

Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

Now, you won t be able to get your hands on Meta s Portals

News

Now, you won t be able to get your hands on Meta s Portals

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know

Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Check video

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Check video

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check photos

Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

Now, you won t be able to get your hands on Meta s Portals

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999