Amazon is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms globally. The company has made its app and the web user interface quite user-friendly. You can update your personal information including your address, and phone number and more easily in case you have moved to a new place or changed your contact number. Here are a few quick steps on how you can change your phone number to keep your information up to date via the Amazon mobile app and via your desktop.

How to change your phone number on the Amazon app

Open the Amazon app on your phone and make sure that you have logged in Tap on the three horizontal lines in the bottom right corner Go to “Your Account” and open “Login & security” Sign in again when prompted You will then get an SMS/email/text notification that will be sent to your registered mobile number Click on the link to “approve” or “deny” Go back to your Amazon page. You will see the option to “Edit” next to the account information Follow the instructions on the screen and “Save Changes” Once you are done with this, tap on “Done”

How to change your phone number on Amazon via PC

Visit the Amazon website and go to the “Accounts and Lists” section in the top right corner Your Account> Login & Security> Sign in Log in again and then tap on the “Edit” option in front of the phone number Enter the new phone number Hit “Save changes” once done

You can update the email address, address, name and more from the same "Login & Security" section. Notably, there is no certain number as to how many times you can update this information. You can update it as many times as you want. However, Amazon only allows one phone number and email address.