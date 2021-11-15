Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit unique alphanumeric code that keeps a complete record of an individual’s financial history. It is also helpful as an identity document. Therefore, the information entered must be correct as a PAN card is used to verify your photograph and signature. To take a credit card or loan or make investments, your photo and signature on your PAN card must be accurate. Also Read - SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal

If you find any discrepancy in your photograph or signature, then you can follow the following procedure to change or update the photo and signature in PAN card:

STEP1: First of all, go to the official website of NSDL. Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till March 31, 2020; all you need to know

STEP2: After that, click on the Application Type option and select Changes or correction in the existing PAN Data option.

STEP3: Now select the Individual option from the category menu

STEP4: After that, fill in all the required information and click on submit.

STEP5: Now proceed to the PAN application itself and select the option of KYC.

STEP5: After that, an option of ‘Photo Mismatch’ and ‘Signature Mismatch’ will appear.

STEP6: Here, you click on the Photo Mismatch option to change the photo.

STEP7: Now, after filling in the details of the parents, click on the Next button.

STEP8: After filling in all the information, the applicant should attach the identity proof, address proof, and death of birth proof.

STEP9: After this, tick the Declaration and click on the Submit button.

STEP10: The application fee for change in photograph and signature is Rs 101 (inclusive of GST) for India and Rs 1011 (inclusive of GST) for address outside India.

STEP11: After the complete process, a 15-digit acknowledgment will be received.

STEP12: Send the printout of the application to the Income Tax PAN Service Unit.

STEP13: The application can be tracked from the acknowledgment number.