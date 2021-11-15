comscore Here’s how you can update your old PAN card photo online
  • Home
  • How To
  • Unable to update your photo in PAN card? Here’s how to do it
News

Unable to update your photo in PAN card? Here’s how to do it

How To

If you find any discrepancy in your photo or signature, then you can follow the following procedure to change or update the photo and signature in PAN card.

pan card

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit unique alphanumeric code that keeps a complete record of an individual’s financial history. It is also helpful as an identity document. Therefore, the information entered must be correct as a PAN card is used to verify your photograph and signature. To take a credit card or loan or make investments, your photo and signature on your PAN card must be accurate. Also Read - SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal

If you find any discrepancy in your photograph or signature, then you can follow the following procedure to change or update the photo and signature in PAN card: Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN link deadline: Income Tax website is down; users demand for date extension

STEP1: First of all, go to the official website of NSDL. Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till March 31, 2020; all you need to know

STEP2: After that, click on the Application Type option and select Changes or correction in the existing PAN Data option.

STEP3: Now select the Individual option from the category menu

STEP4: After that, fill in all the required information and click on submit.

STEP5: Now proceed to the PAN application itself and select the option of KYC.

STEP5: After that, an option of ‘Photo Mismatch’ and ‘Signature Mismatch’ will appear.

STEP6: Here, you click on the Photo Mismatch option to change the photo.

STEP7: Now, after filling in the details of the parents, click on the Next button.

STEP8: After filling in all the information, the applicant should attach the identity proof, address proof, and death of birth proof.

STEP9: After this, tick the Declaration and click on the Submit button.

STEP10: The application fee for change in photograph and signature is Rs 101 (inclusive of GST) for India and Rs 1011 (inclusive of GST) for address outside India.

STEP11: After the complete process, a 15-digit acknowledgment will be received.

STEP12: Send the printout of the application to the Income Tax PAN Service Unit.

STEP13: The application can be tracked from the acknowledgment number.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 15, 2021 4:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s how you can update your old PAN card photo online
How To
Here s how you can update your old PAN card photo online
Fortnite mobile battle royale game shut down in China: Know the reason

Gaming

Fortnite mobile battle royale game shut down in China: Know the reason

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Apps

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Fortnite mobile battle royale game shut down in China: Know the reason

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here s how you can update your old PAN card photo online

How To

Here s how you can update your old PAN card photo online
SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal

How To

SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal
Aadhaar-PAN link deadline: Income Tax website down, users demand for date extension

News

Aadhaar-PAN link deadline: Income Tax website down, users demand for date extension
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended
Aadhaar, PAN card linking: Here s a step-by-step guide

News

Aadhaar, PAN card linking: Here s a step-by-step guide

हिंदी समाचार

ओप्पो फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च डेट लीक, सैमसंग के फोल्डेबल फोन से होगी कड़ी टक्कर

फ्री फायर में पसंद है क्लोज-रेंज फाइट? ये हैं आपके लिए बेस्ट MP40 गन स्किन्स

फ्री फायर के पांच सबसे धांसू गन्स की लिस्ट, चुन-चुन कर करते हैं दुश्मनों का सफाया

8GB + 4GB वर्चुअल RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Samsung का 64MP कैमरे वाला फोन, मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

5000mAh बैटरी और 4GB RAM के साथ आया Vivo Y15A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update
e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

Fortnite mobile battle royale game shut down in China: Know the reason
Gaming
Fortnite mobile battle royale game shut down in China: Know the reason
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch
WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Apps

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022
Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers