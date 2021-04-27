Apple iOS 14.5 software update for iPhone and iPad is now available globally and it brings with it some key features including more diverse voice options for Siri. Thanks to the new update, users can now choose from four Siri voices compared to the two standard ones previously. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

To change the default Siri voice, make sure to download and install the latest iOS 14.5 update. To check for the update, head to the General tab in Settings and then click on the Software Update update. Here, users should see the iOS 14.5 update as it has started rolling out globally. Simply click on Download & Install.

Apart from the voice options for Siri, iOS 14.5 also brings with it a host of other features like the ability to unlock the iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask, support for AirTag, separate skin tone variations for emoji with couples, and App Tracking Transparency.

“With iOS 14.5, Siri no longer has a default voice, allowing users to choose the voice that speaks to them when they first set up their device, and in English, users can now select more diverse voice options,” Apple said in a press release.

“These new Siri voices use Neural Text to Speech technology for an incredibly natural sound.” We take a look at how to change Siri’s voice in iOS 14.5

How to change Siri voice in iOS 14.5

• The first step is to make sure you are running iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5 OS. To check, head to Settings > General > About. The version your device is running will be shown in the Software Version section.

• For those not on iOS 14.5, the software version can be downloaded from Settings > General > Software Update. Click on the Download and Install option.

• To change Siri’s voice, head to Settings, then the Siri & Search option. Click on the Siri Voice option.

• Select “American” from the list of Variety.

• Here, you should find four voice options for Siri. Choose the voice option that you’d like Siri to use after previewing them.