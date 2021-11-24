comscore Here's how you can change the address in the Passport
How to change address in the Passport

It is also necessary to pay a certain fee to apply for a re-issue of a passport. It varies depending on the age of the applicant and the reason for the reissue. You can visit the Passport Seva Portal to know how much you have to pay.

Image: Pixabay

A passport is an essential travel document for traveling abroad for education, tourism, pilgrimage, medical attendance, business purposes, and family visits. If you have shifted to a new address or plan to change the existing address to a new one, you can go through the process given below. After applying for re-issuance to change your address, you will receive your passport with a unique number registered for your new address. Also Read - Link passport number to COVID-19 vaccine certificate for travel: How to do

Before taking the necessary steps to change the address in your passport online, it is essential to note that you need to have some of your documents ready which you will need at the time of visiting your Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). The list of required documents is given in the Passport Seva Portal. Also Read - Applying for a passport? Here's how to do it online with these simple steps

It is also necessary to pay a certain fee to apply for a reissue of a passport. It varies depending on the age of the applicant and the reason for the reissue. You can visit the Passport Seva Portal to know how much you have to pay. Also Read - Meet 'Telegram Passport': Telegram introduces a unique way to share your real-life ID with the world

STEP1: Visit Passport Seva Portal
STEP2: Click on the New User Registration link
STEP3: Enter your details and select the nearby passport office
STEP4: Click on the Register button after entering the CAPTCHA
STEP5: Log in to the passport Seva website with your login ID
STEP6: Tap on Apply for Fresh Passport/Reissue of Passport
STEP7: Click on the option ‘fill the application form online’ option
STEP8: Enter details type of application and type of passport booklet
STEP9: Tap on the Next button
STEP10: Select the View Saved or Submitted Applications option
STEP11: Tap on Pay and Schedule Applications to make the payment and book your appointment
STEP12: Select Online Payment
STEP13: Tap on the Next button
STEP14: You’ll now be required to pick a PSK location and then print the application receipt.

