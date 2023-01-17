Google Assistant is one of the most popular assistants and probably the most practical out there. It lets you do several things with voice commands. Also Read - Apple releases Mac mini M2 and Mac Mini M2 Pro starting at Rs 59,900

Want to set an alarm? 'Hey Google' is there. Want to get reminded of someone's birthday? 'Ok Google' is the easiest way.

Google Assistant has made our lives easier and it's growing to more devices such as smart speakers, TVs, and more. The Assistant's voice is set to female by default. However, if you are bored of listening to the same voice and want to set up the male voice, it's now easier.

In this article, we’ll show how you can change Google Assistant’s voice on your smartphone, whether it be on an Android device or iOS.

Change Google Assistant’s voice on Android

Step 1: Open Settings on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll below and look for the Google tab and open it.

Step 3: Tap on Settings for Google apps.

Step 4: Tap on Search, Assistant & Voice.

Step 5: Tap on Google Assistant.

Step 6: Scroll down and look for the ‘Assistant voice & sounds’ tab. Tap on it.

Step 7: Now, you should see the female voice in Red and the male voice in Orange. Select the one you like and tap on it.

Now, the Google Assistant’s voice on your Android phone will be changed.

Change Google Assistant’s voice on iOS

On iOS, things are a bit different. In order to change the Google Assistant’s voice on iPhones/iPad, you will have to do it via the Google Assistant app.

Step 1: Open the Google Assistant app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap on your profile in the top right corner.

Step 3: Scroll below and look for Assistant voice & sounds. Tap on it.

Step 4: Now, tap on the Orange circle to switch the Assistant’s voice to the male voice.

That’s how easily you can switch the voices of Google Assistant on your devices.