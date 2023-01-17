comscore How to change Google Assistant's Voice in a few simple steps
How to change the Google Assistant's voice on Android and iOS

Google Assistant can speak in Male as well as in female voice. Here's how you can change the voice of Assistant on your phone.

  • Google Assistant's voice is set to the Female voice by default.
  • There's an easy way to change Assitant's voice to a Male voice.
  • Google Assistant's voice can be changed on Android as well as iOS devices.
Google Assistant 2

Google Assistant is one of the most popular assistants and probably the most practical out there. It lets you do several things with voice commands. Also Read - Apple releases Mac mini M2 and Mac Mini M2 Pro starting at Rs 59,900

Want to set an alarm? ‘Hey Google’ is there. Want to get reminded of someone’s birthday? ‘Ok Google’ is the easiest way. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max launched in India

Google Assistant has made our lives easier and it’s growing to more devices such as smart speakers, TVs, and more. The Assistant’s voice is set to female by default. However, if you are bored of listening to the same voice and want to set up the male voice, it’s now easier. Also Read - India 5G phone market to expand over 70 per cent by end of 2023: Report

In this article, we’ll show how you can change Google Assistant’s voice on your smartphone, whether it be on an Android device or iOS.

Change Google Assistant’s voice on Android

Step 1: Open Settings on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll below and look for the Google tab and open it.

Step 3: Tap on Settings for Google apps.

Step 4: Tap on Search, Assistant & Voice.

Step 5: Tap on Google Assistant.

Step 6: Scroll down and look for the ‘Assistant voice & sounds’ tab. Tap on it.

Step 7: Now, you should see the female voice in Red and the male voice in Orange. Select the one you like and tap on it.

Now, the Google Assistant’s voice on your Android phone will be changed.

Change Google Assistant’s voice on iOS

On iOS, things are a bit different. In order to change the Google Assistant’s voice on iPhones/iPad, you will have to do it via the Google Assistant app.

Step 1: Open the Google Assistant app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap on your profile in the top right corner.

Step 3: Scroll below and look for Assistant voice & sounds. Tap on it.

Step 4: Now, tap on the Orange circle to switch the Assistant’s voice to the male voice.

That’s how easily you can switch the voices of Google Assistant on your devices.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 10:29 PM IST
