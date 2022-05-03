comscore How to change UPI PIN using Google Pay app: Step by step guide
Keeping your UPI PIN safe and secure is critical. If there’s any chance that you feel your PIN code is compromised or it's an extremely simple one like ‘0000’ or ‘1234’, you should immediately change it.

Google Pay

How to change UPI PIN on Google Pay

UPI has made life easy for a lot of people living in urban establishments. The UPI mechanism has even gained popularity in other global markets. It has taken India to the top position with the maximum number of digital transactions. Also Read - Mann ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to go for a ‘Cashless Day Out’

Google Pay comes integrated with UPI. The app is very popular among users in India and it supports multiple bank accounts as well. UPI also allows user to check their bank balance in a jiffy. Payments can be made via QR code scanning, or via a contact number. All these services use UPI and you need to input your PIN code to make any transaction or use any function. Also Read - Travelling to UAE? Now you can pay for your purchases using BHIM UPI

Keeping your UPI PIN safe and secure is critical. If there’s any chance that you feel your PIN code is compromised or it’s an extremely simple one like ‘0000’ or ‘1234’, you should immediately change it. Also Read - UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

Here’s how you can change UPI PIN via Google Pay:

-Open Google Pay .
-At the top right, tap your photo.
-Tap Bank account.
-Tap the bank account you want to edit.
-Tap More More and then Change UPI PIN.
-Create a new UPI PIN.
-Enter the same UPI PIN again.

If you end up entering a wrong UPI PIN more than 3 times, you must reset your PIN or wait 24 hours to make your next transaction. You can’t send or receive money during this time.

You can also change your UPI ID which is most often based on your first and second name. The UPI ID is an address that identifies you on UPI (typically yourname@bankname).

Here are some simple steps you need to follow to find and change your UPI ID

Find your UPI ID on Google Pay

Open Google Pay .
In the top right, tap your photo.
Tap Bank account.
Tap the bank account whose UPI ID you want to view.
You will find the associated UPI ID under “UPI IDs”.
Change your UPI ID on Google Pay

Change your UPI ID

Open Google Pay .
In the top right, tap your photo.
Tap payment methods
Tap the bank account whose UPI ID you want to view.
Tap the the UPI ID associated with the bank account you’ll be using
Tap the ‘+’ next to the UPI ID you want

Note: When you make a payment, you’ll see your UPI ID before hitting the button to ‘proceed to pay’

  • Published Date: May 3, 2022 11:47 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 3, 2022 11:48 AM IST

