How to change UPI Pin using Google Pay: Follow these simple steps

UPI PIN is used while making digital payments. Often, we forget the PIN number or enter the wrong PIN number, due to which there can be a problem in making payment. And by entering the wrong PIN number three times, your account gets blocked for 24 hours. In this way, you cannot use your digital wallet for the next 24 hours. Additionally, UPI stands for Unified Payment Interface, and PIN stands for Personal Identification Number.

How to Update Your UPI PIN

Open google pay Tap your photo in the top right Tap on your bank account Select the bank account in which to update Tap on Forget UPI PIN Enter the last 6 digits of your debit card number and the last date Create a new UPI PIN Now enter the OTP received through SMS

Users can delete their old bank account and update the new bank account on the platform if they wish.

For this, you have to follow these steps:

STEP1: First of all, you have to open Google Play on the phone.

STEP2: You need to tap on your photo at the top right.

STEP3: Now select a bank account.

STEP4: Then tap on the account that you want to delete.

STEP5: Now click on the peacock or three dots on the right.

STEP6: Now select Remove account.

In addition, Google Pay also enables users to check their accounts and past transactions. If you want to see your bank balance on your Google Pay, you can also check that.

How to check the balance