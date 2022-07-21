comscore How to reset UPI Pin on PhonePe: Secure your account
News

How to change UPI Pin using PhonePe: Step-by-Step guide

How To

If your UPI Pin is compromised, you need to immediately reset it. Here's a simple guide on how you can reset your UPI Pin in a few simple steps.

UPI Pin

UPI is one of the fastest modes of payment available in India. It offers quick transfer of funds to banks, merchants, and to your friends. It is also easy to use as you only need to remember a four or six-digit UPI Pin for sending money. However, since it’s easy, it is risky as well, as if your UPI Pin is compromised, you’re done for. Also Read - How to Change UPI Pin using Paytm app: Step-by-Step guide

In such cases, you must reset your UPI Pin at the earliest. In this article, we’ll show you how you can change UPI Pin in a few simple steps. You can change UPI Pin using all popular payment apps like Paytm (without Debit card), Google Pay, and PhonePe. Also Read - WhatsApp Payments witnesses massive growth in UPI transactions, but still dwarfed by Google Pay, PhonePe

We have already covered tutorials for the first two apps, and in this article, we will be resetting the UPI Pin using the PhonePe app. Also Read - How to get Rs 105 cashback via WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide

How to Change UPI Pin on PhonePe (requires Debit card)

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile in the top left corner.

Step 3: Select your bank account for which you want to change your UPI Pin.

Step 4: Now, you will see the UPI Pin section and besides it, there will be a reset option. Tap on it.

Step 5: Enter your Debit card’s last six-digit number and Valid up to date.

Step 6: Once you are done filling in the details, tap on Verify.

Step 7: After tapping on Verify, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Simply enter the OTP and proceed.

Step 8: Add your new UPI Pin and confirm.

Now, your UPI Pin should be changed in some time.

This process is easy and quick, however, you may not have access to your debit card all the time. If you do not have a debit card in handy, you can follow our guide on how to change UPI Pin without a debit card on Paytm.

If you are a Google Pay user, you can read our how to change UPI Pin with Google Pay guide.

  • Published Date: July 21, 2022 11:05 PM IST

