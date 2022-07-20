UPI is one of the fastest modes of sending money to someone. It allows you to transfer up to Rs. 1,00,000 to anyone in just a few simple steps. Since it is easy and fast as compared to other payment modes, it is also risky, as it only takes a four or six-digit number to transfer funds. Also Read - How to get Rs 105 cashback via WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide

That said, you should keep your UPI Pin or the four/six-digit number hidden from everyone. But in case, your UPI Pin is already compromised, you need to immediately change it right away. In this story, we’ll show you how you can change your UPI Pin using the Paytm app. Also Read - UPI users will soon be able to link credit cards for online payments

How to Change UPI Pin without debit card on Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your smartphone. Also Read - Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network

Step 2: Tap on your profile by clicking on the top left corner.

Step 3: Scroll down and look for Profile Settings and tap on it.

Step 4: Tap on Security and Privacy.

Step 5: Tap on Change UPI Pin.

Step 6: Once you follow the above step, you should be seeing all the banks linked in your Paytm app. Just tap on the bank for which you want to change your UPI Pin. Tap on the Change Pin.

Step 7: Once you click on Change Pin, you will receive an OTP, simply put the OTP in the Enter OTP section, and below that enter a new UPI Pin.

Step 8: Click on Submit and confirm again.

Step 9: Lastly hit the Submit button. Now your UPI Pin should get changed within some time.

That’s how easily you can change your UPI Pin from Paytm without using a debit card.

Other than Paytm, you can also reset UPI Pin using other apps like PhonePe and Google Pay. We have made a dedicated post for the Google Pay app, you can read it here. We will soon come up with a post that will show you how to reset your UPI Pin on the PhonePe app.