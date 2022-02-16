How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps

We can easily connect with our friends and relatives through social media platforms. We have many options like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Snapchat. In such a situation, we have to use it through our accounts. For which we need a username. Also Read - Snapchat announces to limit the 'Quick Add' feature for the safety of teenagers

There is no way for users to change the user's name associated with their Snapchat account. However, you can delete the old account and create a new one using a different username.

As per Snapchat, "Your Snapchat username is set when you first create your Snapchat account. It's not possible to change your Snapchat username. It's also not possible to transfer account data, Memories, or Snapstreaks from one username to another."

You can create an account by following the steps given below:

STEP1: First of all, go to your Snapchat app.

STEP2: Now, going to your profile, click on the option of Settings.

STEP3: Here, you will get the option to log out. Click here.

STEP4: Tap on the Sign-in button. Fill in all the information given here. Remember that you will have to use a different ID here, not the previous one. However, you can change it later.

STEP5: Now go to your profile.

STEP6: Click on Add Friends here. After which, you can add friends from your contacts.

STEP7: After that, click on the Continue option given below.

STEP8: Then click on the OK tab so that your contacts can come to Snapchat.

STEP9: As long as your address book loads, you can add anyone who has a Snapchat username using Snapchat instead of a phone number in their name.

STEP10: Now go to your old Snapchat account and profile.

STEP11: Now, tap on My Friends and then tap on any user, and after that, you will see the Snapchat username on the screen. You have to write these. You can exclude people you know have already been added to your account.

STEP12: Now, log in to your new account.

STEP13: Here you go to your profile.

STEP14: Now click on Add by username by clicking on the Add Friends.

STEP15: Now, you can manually add the rest of your friends.

STEP16: Additionally, you can share your new Snapchat handle information on your social media accounts. As soon as those people add you, they will appear in your profile.

STEP17: Once you feel that you are done with your old account, delete it.

STEP18: Remember that you won’t be able to reaccess it once you delete it.