How to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chats

WhatsApp is currently one of the most popular messaging applications in the world with millions of active users. One can open a WhatsApp account with his/her mobile number but what if a user wants to change the mobile number? Will they lose all chats and data? Let’s explain. Also Read - WhatsApp OTP scam: What is it, how to stay safe

WhatsApp introduces new features almost every other day. A few months ago, WhatsApp introduced a way for users to change their mobile numbers without losing chats, photos or any other day. This feature is available for both iOS as well as Android users. Here’s how you can change your WhatsApp number in a few simple steps. Also Read - 5 upcoming WhatsApp features: Read Later, advanced wallpaper and more

How to change your WhatsApp number

STEP 1: You will first need to open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone Also Read - WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

STEP 2: Head over to your profile

STEP 3: Open setting menu

STEP 4: Then scroll down to the Account option

STEP 5: There will be many options available, click on Change Number

STEP 6: Then click on Next and add your old as well as new mobile number.

STEP 7: WhatsApp will then verify your new number and change it.

Once the phone number has been changed your contacts will be informed about it. Not just individual contacts but also groups, you are a part of, will be informed about your new WhatsApp number. With this feature, all your chats, media files, and all other data shared over WhatsApp will remain and won’t get deleted. It just takes a few minutes to change the WhatsApp phone number.

Amid the pandemic, WhatsApp has become one of the best ways to connect with friends and family members living far away. The messaging platform has introduced several pandemic related features that include increasing the video call limit to eight, reducing forward messages options to five, among others.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on several features including multi-device support which will allow users to use the same WhatsApp account on as many devices as they want. Right now, one WhatsApp account can be used on only one phone or device.