How To Change Windows 11 Themes And Download Them For Free

Windows 11 has introduced a lot of new design elements, in comparison to the Windows 10 operating system. Windows have been able to change themes in order to provide the user with better control over the OS. Windows 11 allows users to tweak and explore options in order to customize the overall look and feel of OS. One of the easiest ways to personalize your Windows experience is by using custom themes.

Windows 11 offers six different themes, allowing you to customize background images, fonts, colors, mouse pointer customizations, lock screens, and sounds. Choose from Windows (light), Windows (dark), Glow, Sunrise, Flow, and many more, all of which can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

Here’s how it works:

-Close all running applications

-Right click on your Desktop

-Select Personalize

-On the left navigation panel, select Themes

-Once selected, a theme-related settings window will appear on the right navigation pane

-Choose from any one of the six themes and click on your preferred theme to apply it

-Wait for your computer to load for a few seconds

-Your chosen Windows 11 theme has now been applied!

How to get some themes for free

You can choose a theme that comes with your system or get more from the Microsoft Store. Some of the themes in the store are free, while some are paid. You can look for the free ones to start with and then graduate to paid themes once you get a hang of how it works.