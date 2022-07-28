comscore How to change Windows 11 themes and download them for free
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Change Windows 11 Themes And Download Them For Free
News

How to download free Windows 11 themes and use them

How To

You can choose a theme that comes with your system or get more from the Microsoft Store

Windows 11 Themes

`How to download free Windows 11 themes

Windows 11 has introduced a lot of new design elements, in comparison to the Windows 10 operating system. Windows have been able to change themes in order to provide the user with better control over the OS. Windows 11 allows users to tweak and explore options in order to customize the overall look and feel of OS. One of the easiest ways to personalize your Windows experience is by using custom themes.

Windows 11 offers six different themes, allowing you to customize background images, fonts, colors, mouse pointer customizations, lock screens, and sounds. Choose from Windows (light), Windows (dark), Glow, Sunrise, Flow, and many more, all of which can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

Here’s how it works:

-Close all running applications
-Right click on your Desktop
-Select Personalize
-On the left navigation panel, select Themes
-Once selected, a theme-related settings window will appear on the right navigation pane
-Choose from any one of the six themes and click on your preferred theme to apply it
-Wait for your computer to load for a few seconds
-Your chosen Windows 11 theme has now been applied!

How to get some themes for free

You can choose a theme that comes with your system or get more from the Microsoft Store. Some of the themes in the store are free, while some are paid. You can look for the free ones to start with and then graduate to paid themes once you get a hang of how it works.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 10:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top bikes under Rs 1.50 lakh in India
Photo Gallery
Top bikes under Rs 1.50 lakh in India
Your Gmail experience is about to change: Here s how

Apps

Your Gmail experience is about to change: Here s how

Boult Audio Omega TWS earbuds launched in India for under Rs 3,000

Wearables

Boult Audio Omega TWS earbuds launched in India for under Rs 3,000

How to save an email as a file in Microsoft Outlook 365

How To

How to save an email as a file in Microsoft Outlook 365

iQOO 9T price, offers, and sale date revealed

Mobiles

iQOO 9T price, offers, and sale date revealed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Your Gmail experience is about to change: Here s how

Battlegrounds Mobile India disappears from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

iQOO 9T price, offers, and sale date revealed

Your Instagram, Facebook experience is about to change: Here's how

Moto Razr 2022 appears in teaser poster confirming a bigger second screen

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch video

Netflix tips: Top features that will help you choose what to watch

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial

Features

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial
Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999