How to change your Gmail Password easily

Your security online is only as good as your password. To make sure your online accounts are safe and accessible by you and only you, switching up your password regularly is a great idea. Making sure your passwords are regularly updated will highly decrease the chances of an attacker decyphering your password. Moreover, learn to figure out which passwords are more important to you. One or more of your accounts, if hacked, can lead to all your subsequent social media accounts being hacked. This might include your Gmail password or Google account password, something people often use for signing up on other services like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn among others.

If you don't remember when was the last time you changed your Gmail password, you should do that right now. Fortunately, changing your Google account/Gmail password is fairly easy, even for beginners. Below are the steps you can use to do just that.

Steps to change your Gmail password

Step 1: Open Gmail

Go to your Gmail inbox on your desktop. You will need to sign in to make sure it is you, in case you haven't already.

Step 2: Find the password changing option

Once you’re in, locate the ‘Security’ tab and select ‘Signing into Google’. Choose password in here and you may be asked to sign in one more time for security reasons.

Step 3: Change your password

Enter your old and new passwords in the columns that follow. You will be asked to put in your new password twice, to avoid any mistakes. Make sure that you enter the exact same new password in both the columns.

Moreover, make sure its something you will remember, as you won’t be able to log into Google easily without it in the future. Once your new password is set, click ‘Change Password’ and you should be done.