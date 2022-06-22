comscore How to change your Instagram username
How to change your Instagram username: A step-by-step guide

Here's a step-by-step guide of how you can change username of your Instagram profile in the app and on the web.

Image: Pixabay

Usernames are of the most fundamental yet incredibly important aspects of our social media lives as they help in identifying and searching for us on various platform. And more often than not they set a tone of our accounts by letting other users know what the account is all about or what the account holder wants to focus on the most. Since, social media, particularly image and video sharing platforms like Instagram, is a crowded space, it isn’t always easy to get the username that you want. Other times, you just grow out of old usernames as they no longer represent the person that you have become. For times like these, social media platforms offer the ability to change usernames. Also Read - Meta, Microsoft, other tech giants form metaverse standards body, except Apple: Check details

While some social media platforms are more open as they allow users to make changes to their usernames and display names without any restrictions, while others offer this feature with some checks and bounds. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg shares new ways for creators to earn money on Facebook, Instagram

Before we get into the details of how this happens, that is, how you can change your username, let’s first understand the difference between a username and a display name. The display name on Instagram appears right below your profile picture. It doesn’t need to be unique and it can contain emojis and special characters. The username, on the other hand, appears at the top of your profile and it needs be unique so that you can be identified using it. It also comes with certain limitation, such as it can’t be longer than 30 characters and can only contain letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg shows off Meta's virtual reality headset prototypes: Check details

Also, while a display name can be changed twice in 14 days, a username can be changed back with 14 days if no one else has claimed it. Now that the basics are all clear, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can change username on Instagram.

How to change username in Instagram app

Step 1: Open Instagram app on your smartphone and log into your account.
Step 2: Tap your profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.
Step 3: Now tap the Edit Profile option beneath your bio.
Step 4: Enter your new username in the username field.
Step 5: Tap the Done option in the top right corner of the app. Then tap the Done option again.

How to change Instagram username on the web

Step 1: Open Instagram.com on your web browser and log into your account.
Step 2: Click your profile icon in the top right corner of the window.
Step 3: Go to the Settings menu.
Step 4: Now click the Edit Profile option.
Step 5: Enter your new username in the Username field.
Step 6: Click Submit at the bottom of the page and you’re done.

  • Published Date: June 22, 2022 7:51 PM IST

