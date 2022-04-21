Netflix is one of the most expensive yet popular streaming services in India. However, the effortless UI and creative content compel many to buy its subscription no matter what. Netflix offers plans based on the number of screens users can stream the content on and the availability of HD and Ultra HD video quality. It offers four plans in India: Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium plan. Also Read - Netflix plans a crackdown on password sharing in households: Here is what it means for you

How to change your Netflix subscription plan

In case you are planning to upgrade or downgrade your Netflix subscription plan, here are the steps you can follow:

Open the Netflix app, or website on your desktop and login Go to the “Accounts” category in the menu Under the “Plan details” category, you will see an option of “Change Plan” Select your preferable plan and click “Continue” Finally, click on “save and update” and you are good to go

If you have upgraded your plan, it will take effect immediately. However, since Netflix is a prepaid service, “your billing date will change based on the remaining balance of your last payment. ”

On the other hand, if you have downgraded your plan to that of a lower price, it will take effect on your next billing date. Hence, you can continue to use the high-end plan features until the next billing date.

Netflix subscription plans: Price, features

As mentioned earlier, Netflix offers four subscription plans in India: Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium. Notably, the streaming platform just offers monthly subscriptions online to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more that offer annual subscription plans as well.

Mobile: Rs 149

At Rs 149 per month, this plan offers good video streaming quality (480p) and allows access to one mobile and one tablet screen.

Basic: Rs 199

At a monthly price of Rs 199, this plan offers video quality of 480p resolution and gives access on mobile, tablet, TV and computer

Standard: Rs 499

The Standard plan charges Rs 499 per month and offers a 1080p resolution. As for devices, users can access the service on mobile, tablet, TV and computer.

Premium: Rs 649

The most expensive Premium plan is priced at Rs 649 per month in India. It offers a resolution of 4K+HDR and gives access on mobile, tablet, TV and computer.