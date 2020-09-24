comscore How to change your WhatsApp number: Step-by-step guide
News

How to change your WhatsApp number

How To

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps all over the world. But, if you have multiple WhatsApp accounts and are tired of using them, you can easily delete them. The Facebook-owned company eve

  • Published: September 24, 2020 2:56 PM IST
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps all over the world. But, if you have multiple WhatsApp accounts and are tired of using them, you can easily delete them. The Facebook-owned company even allows you to change your WhatsApp number. In simpler terms, this feature lets you change the phone number associated with your WhatsApp account on the same or a new phone. Also Read - Jio Mart service now available through MyJio app for mobile users

This way, your data won’t get lost and you can also use your new number. But, before changing your phone number, just make sure your new phone number can receive SMS or phone calls. Don’t forget to check whether you have an active cellular connection. Also, you will have to make sure that your old phone number is currently registered on WhatsApp on your device. You can find your registered phone number by opening WhatsApp Settings and tapping your profile photo. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device feature reportedly in final developmental stages

Watch: Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

In case you just want to delete your WhatsApp account, then go to settings > account > Delete mu account. You will be asked to enter your phone number and region. Once you press on “Next,” the messaging app will ask you the reason behind leaving WhatsApp. You will be given a few options to choose from. After you are done with it, your account will be deleted. But, before that, you will have to back up all your data and chat as if you want to delete your account, you won’t be able to recover data. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to check all the photos, videos and files shared with an individual

How to change your WhatsApp number

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your phone and go to settings.

Step 2: Visit the Account section and tap on Change Number.

Step 3: You then will be asked to enter your old number and the new number. After that, you just need to follow instructions on the screen to complete the process.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 24, 2020 2:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

How to change your WhatsApp number
How To
How to change your WhatsApp number
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

News

iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details

News

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details

Most Popular

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to change your WhatsApp number

How To

How to change your WhatsApp number
Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile

News

Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile
WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

News

WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages
WhatsApp: How to check all the photos, videos and files shared with an individual

How To

WhatsApp: How to check all the photos, videos and files shared with an individual
Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp bugs

News

Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp bugs

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy F41 स्मार्टफोन 8 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 6000mAh की बैटरी

Xiaomi लॉन्च करने वाला है दुनिया का पहला 5G स्मार्ट टीवी Mi TV LUX Ultra 8K, जानें क्या है खास

LG K62 और K52 स्मार्टफोन 48MP क्वाड कैमरा, 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुए लॉन्च

Reliance Jio- PUBG Deal: PUBG को भारत में लाइफलाइन देगा Jio!

भारत में लॉन्च हुए POCO X3 में इस वजह से नहीं दिया गया NFC सपोर्ट

Latest Videos

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review
Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

News

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995
News
Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India
iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

News

iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers