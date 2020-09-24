WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps all over the world. But, if you have multiple WhatsApp accounts and are tired of using them, you can easily delete them. The Facebook-owned company even allows you to change your WhatsApp number. In simpler terms, this feature lets you change the phone number associated with your WhatsApp account on the same or a new phone. Also Read - Jio Mart service now available through MyJio app for mobile users

This way, your data won't get lost and you can also use your new number. But, before changing your phone number, just make sure your new phone number can receive SMS or phone calls. Don't forget to check whether you have an active cellular connection. Also, you will have to make sure that your old phone number is currently registered on WhatsApp on your device. You can find your registered phone number by opening WhatsApp Settings and tapping your profile photo.

In case you just want to delete your WhatsApp account, then go to settings > account > Delete mu account. You will be asked to enter your phone number and region. Once you press on "Next," the messaging app will ask you the reason behind leaving WhatsApp. You will be given a few options to choose from. After you are done with it, your account will be deleted. But, before that, you will have to back up all your data and chat as if you want to delete your account, you won't be able to recover data.

How to change your WhatsApp number

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your phone and go to settings.

Step 2: Visit the Account section and tap on Change Number.

Step 3: You then will be asked to enter your old number and the new number. After that, you just need to follow instructions on the screen to complete the process.