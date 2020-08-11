comscore How to check accidentally cleared notifications on Android phones
How to check accidentally cleared notifications on Android phones

The "Notification History Log" app is a great app, which will offer you more details than the stock Notification Log option.

In the past, you might have accidentally dismissed all the notifications on your Android phone, which you know is a bit frustrating. Notifications are an essential part of the phone, and even keeps people hooked to the device. If you have received an important message from someone or an alert from any app, you won’t know about it immediately. You must be thinking it will take only a few minutes to check all the apps and see if there is anything important. Also Read - OnePlus unveils HydrogenOS 11 with always on display, smart gallery and design tweaks

Yes, I agree. But, what if you don’t need to do that as there is a way to view the history of notifications on your Android phone. The only thing is this feature is not directly accessible on Android 10. Thankfully, Google will make it much easier for you to check notifications history with Android 11. The “Notification history” feature was spotted in the second developer preview, and it shows a list of all what notifications you’ve recently dismissed. Also Read - Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS device launched, introductory monthly rental is Rs 499

Alternative to stock Notification Log option

Currently, you can find every missed message or update in the Notification Log widget. But, if you can’t find this feature on your phone, you can download the “Notification History Log” app from Google Play Store. This is a great app, which will offer you more details than the stock Notification Log option. It will let you check full messages of apps like Twitter, WhatsApp, and others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to release in India on August 28, reveals Amazon listing

You don’t even need to close this app as it gives you the option to open that particular app (the messages of which you were reading). The popular dark theme option is also available here. There are some more features like blacklist apps, store unlimited notifications, and advanced filters. But for this, you will have to buy the Pro version. If you don’t want to use a third-party app, then here’s how you can recover accidentally deleted notifications using the stock widget option.

How to check accidentally cleared notifications on Android phones?

Step 1: Just long-press anywhere on your home screen, and tap on “Widgets.”

Step 2: You then need to scroll down and find “Settings” widget. Long-press it, and place it on your home screen. Tap on “Notification Log” to create a shortcut of it.

Step 3: Tap the widget and scroll through your recently dismissed notifications.

  Published Date: August 11, 2020 4:34 PM IST

