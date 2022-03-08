comscore How to check account balance via WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can check account balance via WhatsApp
News

Here's how you can check account balance via WhatsApp

How To

The company had joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for WhatsApp payments. Under this, the support of more than 227 banks is available. Users only get the facility to transfer and receive money in WhatsApp Payments.

WhatsApp

With WhatsApp, you can get your bank balance details in a few seconds. The company had joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for WhatsApp payments. Under this, the support of more than 227 banks is available. Users only get the facility to transfer and receive money in WhatsApp Payments. But now, users will also check their bank balance through this feature. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1: Check the list of devices

To check, you have to follow the steps given below.

  1. For this, first, open your Whatsapp account.
  2. If you are an Android phone user, you will get the option of More at the top.
  3. Then you will get the option of payment there. Tap on it.
  4. After this, tap on the respective bank account in the payment method.
  5. Where you will get the option of View Account Balance.
  6. Tap on View Account Balance and enter your UPI PIN there.
  7. Your account balance will be shown on the screen when you enter the UPI PIN.

Here’s a second method to check balance:

  1. You can also check your bank account balance while sending money on Whatsapp.
  2. For this, click on the payment method given on the Payment Message Screen.
  3. Then tap on View Account Balance showing there.
  4. If you have multiple bank accounts added to your WhatsApp account, select the respective bank account from among them.
  5. After this, you have to enter your UPI PIN to check your bank balance.
Also Read - Beware! Fake WhatsApp for iPhone users was used to hack targets
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 8, 2022 2:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

RBI launches new payment method that won't need internet connection
How To
RBI launches new payment method that won't need internet connection
Samsung Galaxy F23 launched in India with a 50MP triple rear camera setup

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F23 launched in India with a 50MP triple rear camera setup

Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo

News

Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone 12 and more

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone 12 and more

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to check account balance via WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

RBI launches new payment method that won't need internet connection

Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Apple Peak Performance event 2022: iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air and more

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

Best google chrome extension you should have

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to check account balance via WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to check account balance via WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1

Mobiles

WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1
Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

News

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

हिंदी समाचार

अब फीचर फोन यूजर भी कर सकेंगे UPI पेमेंट, RBI ने शुरू की नई सुविधा

भारतीय कंपनी ला रही धांसू इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक, 999 रुपये में करें बुक

सैमसंग ने 15 हजार रुपये से कम में लॉन्च किया 50MP कैमरे वाला धांसू 5G फोन

80W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 5G सपोर्ट के साथ आएगा Vivo X Fold!

Meta ने Women's Day पर लॉन्च किया 'प्रगति' और 'She Champions Her' कैम्पेन

Latest Videos

Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount

News

Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

News

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

News

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

News

RBI launches new payment method that won't need internet connection
How To
RBI launches new payment method that won't need internet connection
Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo

News

Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo
xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features
Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Apps

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores
Google celebrates International Women s Day with an animated Doodle

News

Google celebrates International Women s Day with an animated Doodle

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers