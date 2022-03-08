How to check account balance via WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

With WhatsApp, you can get your bank balance details in a few seconds. The company had joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for WhatsApp payments. Under this, the support of more than 227 banks is available. Users only get the facility to transfer and receive money in WhatsApp Payments. But now, users will also check their bank balance through this feature. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1: Check the list of devices

To check, you have to follow the steps given below.

For this, first, open your Whatsapp account. If you are an Android phone user, you will get the option of More at the top. Then you will get the option of payment there. Tap on it. After this, tap on the respective bank account in the payment method. Where you will get the option of View Account Balance. Tap on View Account Balance and enter your UPI PIN there. Your account balance will be shown on the screen when you enter the UPI PIN.

Here’s a second method to check balance: