How to check Airtel account balance: Here are two ways for the same

If you are an Airtel subscriber and you have subscribed to Airtel's prepaid and post services, here is how you can check your Airtel account balance.

Best Airtel Recharge plans

Airtel is one of the biggest telecom service providers in India. With a subscriber base running in billions, the company not only offer DTH and broadband services, but it also offers mobile telephony to users in India. So, if you are an Airtel subscriber and you have subscribed to Airtel‘s prepaid and post services, here is how you can check your Airtel account balance. Also Read - 5G Auction: Jio, Airtel, Vi start bidding in spectrum auction

How to check Airtel account balance using Airtel Thanks app

Step 1: Download the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone. You can use Google Play Store for Android phones and App Store for iPhones. Also Read - Top Airtel Prepaid Recharge plans with SonyLIV subscription

Step 2: Now register yourself in the app. Also Read - Jio adds 3.1 million subscribers, Vi continues to lose: TRAI

Step 3: Stay on the ‘Manage’ page and then tap on the Service option.

Step 3: Now, you will see all the services that you have subscribed you. Tap on the service that says — PREPAID | [your ten digit mobile number]

Step 4: There, under the data section, you will see the total data you are left with. It will also show you the number of days the remainder data is valid for along with the ability to buy more data if needed.

How to check Airtel account balance using USSD codes

Here are the USSD codes for checking Airtel account balance:

— If you want to check Airtel’s main balance, just dial *123# on your smartphone and you will get the information on your smartphone screen. This data usually includes 4G talk time and data balance.

— If you want to check Airtel’s net balance, all you need to do is dial *123*10#.

— If you want to get the details about the various offers offered by the Airtel, you need to dial *121#.

— If your balance is over and you want to take a loan, either for talk time or main balance, you need to dial *141#.

— If you want to check internet balance on your Airtel mobile number, you need to dial *121#.

— Lastly, if you want to check your 2G internet balance, you need dial *123*9#.

Airtel Support codes

— If you want to connect with Airtel customer care, dial 121.

— If you want to recharge your Airtel prepaid number, dial 123.

— If you want to raise a complaint regarding your Airtel network, dial 198.

— If you want to dial DND service on your Airtel number, dial 1909.

  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 7:15 PM IST

