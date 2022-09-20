How To Check And Delete Instagram Login Activity Easy Step By Step Guide

Instagram has strengthened its security features and login procedures to protect your account from hackers. It allows you to do a security review, enable verification stages, view your login activity, and even clear it. Also Read - Instagram rolls out a fix for Stories sound bug for iOS users

Instagram Login activity is a feature that lists all the gadgets that have been previously used to access your Instagram account on different dates and locations. Additionally, it keeps track of every time you or another known or unknown user logs into your Instagram account, and it even offers a logout option in case of questionable activity. Also Read - How to reset Instagram password on phone and PC: A step-by-step guide

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can check and delete Instagram login activity on mobile and PC: Also Read - Instagram is testing a new feature called 'Repost,' will get its own tab for followers to see

How to check Instagram login activity on mobile

You can always monitor login activity and revoke any unauthorised access directly from your mobile device to offer the highest level of protection against Instagram account hacks. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your device

Step 2: Tap on your profile at the bottom right corner

Step 3: Then tap on the three horizontal lines on the top right corner

Step 4: Now select the Settings option

Step 5: Then select the Security option from the list

Step 6: Tap on the Login activity option.

Now you can see all the devices in which your account has been logged in with the date and approximate location.

The search bar located at the top of the Settings can also be used to quickly locate the Login activity setting. This will take you straight to the desired choice.

How to check Instagram login activity on PC

You can monitor your login history from the desktop version of the website as well. This may also be helpful if the phone is lost or stolen and you have to promptly cancel any active logins so that no one can have access to the Instagram app. Follow the below steps to do so:

Step 1: Open instagram.com on any browser and login to your account

Step 2: Click on your profile at the top right corner

Step 3: Now select Settings option from the drop-down list

Step 4: Select Login activity option .

Now you can see all the devices in which your account has been logged in with the date and approximate location.

How to delete Instagram login activity on mobile

Step 1: Head over to the Login activity option in the Settings in which you can see all the devices in which your account has been logged in

Step 2: Select the ‘3-dot’ button on each device individually, then click the Log out option to log out or remove account access from those devices.

When you’re finished, those devices won’t be able to access your account unless you log in again using the same login and password.

How to delete Instagram login activity on PC

Step 1:Select the Login activity option in the Settings where you can see all the devices in which your account has been logged in

Step 2: Click on the downside arrow of the specific device from which you want to log out of your account

Step 3: After that, simply click the Logout option to finish.