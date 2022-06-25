The central government has taken a host of measures in the past couple of years to improve the road infrastructure in India. Apart from improving connectivity and constructing more national highways and expressways across the country, the government has also implemented the new Motor Vehicles Act in India. This rule levies heavy penalties for violating traffic rules. Additionally, the government has also installed cameras and other sensors on the road making it easier for authorities to fine people for violating the rules.

While the entire system of fining drivers and paying challans has been brought online for easy payments, there are situations when drivers are not information about the traffic challan. As a result, these challans remain unpaid, which can levy more fines and even imprisonment. For times like these, the government has also devised an easy way using which drivers can check if they have been fined. They can also pay fines using a similar technique.

So here is a step-by-step guide of how you can check if you have been fined and pay the traffic challan thereafter.

How to check the status of a traffic challan online

Step 1: Log on to https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on ‘Get Challan Details’ section.

Step 3: Now enter the vehicle number and then enter the captcha code on screen.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get Details’ button.

On doing so, the site will display if there is traffic challan against your vehicle and what its status is.

How to pay for a traffic challan online

Once you see the challan details, the website will also prompt you to pay the traffic challan online. Here’s how you can pay the fine online.

Step 1: When you see the challan details click on ‘Pay Now’ button to initiate payment.

Step 2: To initiate the transaction, verify your mobile number with OTP sent to your number.

Step 3: Once you do so, you will be redirected to state e-challan payment website wherein you have been fined.

Step 4: From there you can use your credit card or debit card for paying the challan. Alternatively, you can also use Internet banking for the same.