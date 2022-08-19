If you have an old PC and are thinking of making it faster by adding an extra RAM stick, hold up, first you need to check how many available RAM slots are there on your motherboard. Fortunately, you don’t have to disassemble your PC to see it. You can easily check available RAM slots directly through Task Manager or by a third-party application on your Windows computer. Also Read - How to disable notifications for all or individual Apps in Windows 11

Windows is a pretty powerful operating system and it can detect how many available RAM slots are present in your PC. You can check whether your motherboard has two or four RAM slots. Depending on it, you can check if you even have space for extra RAM or if you would need to replace old RAMs with new ones.

Without further ado, let's get started.

Check RAM slots using the task manager

Step 1: Open task manager on your PC –

(i) For Windows 11, you will have to right-click on the Windows icon and tap on Task Manager.

(ii) For Windows 10, you can simply right-click on the taskbar and tap on Task Manager.

Step 2: Once you open the Task Manager, tap on Performance.

Step 3: Tap on Memory.

Now on the bottom right, you should be seeing the available RAM slots in front of the ‘Slots used.’

Check RAM slots using a Third-Party application

We will be using the CPU-Z application to see the available RAM slots. The benefit of using a third-party application like CPU-Z is that you can see a lot more data than just the RAM slots.

Step 1: Download and Install CPU-Z by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Open the CPU-Z application.

Step 3: Tap on SPD.

Step 4: Now under Memory Slot Selection, tap on the drop-down menu.

You will now see the available RAM slots on your PC. If you have four RAM slots, you will see four ‘Slots#,’ and if you have two, you will see only two Slot#s. With this application, you can also see the RAM type, frequency, and a lot more.