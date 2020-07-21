comscore How to check battery health on an iPhone? | BGR India
News

How to check battery health on an iPhone?

How To

Smartphone plays a vital role in every user's life today. As people are staying indoors due to lockdown, they are hooked to their phones more than ever to entertain themselves. It is a portable comput

  • Published: July 21, 2020 9:40 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Smartphone plays a vital role in every user’s life today. As people are staying indoors due to lockdown, they are hooked to their phones more than ever to entertain themselves. It is a portable computer and can perform a lot of tasks, which was quite impossible to imagine a decade back. These days you get phones with powerful processors, a big screen, amazing cameras, and a whopping battery for high-level performance. Also Read - Microsoft Launcher for Android gets dark mode and other new features

Users nowadays use a lot of apps and the devices even perform complex tasks on a daily basis. All this consumes a lot of battery. If you are buying an expensive iPhone or a budget Android device, it doesn’t matter as with time batteries become less efficient. It is important to know how you can get better battery life as well as safety in the long run. Also Read - Apple iOS 13.6 update lets your phone unlock and start your car using NFC

Watch: Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

We recently did a story on how OnePlus smartphone users can easily check the battery state. You can read the article here. We thought of covering how iPhone users can check the battery health of their phones. There are a few simple steps that you need to follow and you will get a detailed look at your screen time and what all apps are consuming more battery. Also Read - iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger and earpods: Report

In the battery health section, you will get to know peak performance capability and the maximum capacity of your battery. Apple says that if iPhone users witness lower capacity, this will mean that they will get fewer hours of usage between charges. As you can see in the below images, our iPhone’s battery capacity is 99 percent, which is great as we have a new iPhone. The second in the line is “peak performance capability.” This means that you will witness “Your battery is currently supporting normal peak performance” message when your iPhone battery is performing well. If you look at the screenshots below, you will understand better.

How to improve iPhone battery life?

Besides, you can improve your iPhone’s battery life by turn off location services on the phone. There is also Low Power mode in the settings section to help save some amount of battery life. iPhone users can use dark mode and turn on auto-brightness to get better battery life. One can check their screen time details in the battery section of the iPhone and know about which app is mostly draining the battery. If you spot any unnecessary app consuming battery or any other regular app, then you can take action accordingly. You can manage your notifications as well for better results.

How to check battery health on an iPhone?

Step 1: Just go to Settings.

Step 2: Tap on Battery. You can check the screen time detail here.

Step 3: There is a Battery Health bar too, which you need to tap on for more details.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2020 9:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

How to check battery health on an iPhone?
How To
How to check battery health on an iPhone?
Google brings Google Lens via Assistant to KaiOS: Check details

News

Google brings Google Lens via Assistant to KaiOS: Check details

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked

News

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked

Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

News

Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

Entertainment

Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Google brings Google Lens via Assistant to KaiOS: Check details

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked

Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990

OnePlus Nord finally launches in India; here is everything you need to know

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to check battery health on an iPhone?

How To

How to check battery health on an iPhone?
Vodafone eSIM now available for some Apple iPhones in India

Telecom

Vodafone eSIM now available for some Apple iPhones in India
Best Non-Chinese Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best Non-Chinese Mobile Phones in India
Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case

News

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case
Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

News

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord First Impressions : मिडरेंज सेगमेंट का पावरफुल स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus Buds हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, 5 हजार रुपये से कम है कीमत

Tecno लॉन्च कर सकती है किफायती ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स, 2000 रुपये से कम होगी कीमत

जियो फोन यूजर्स को मिलेगा गूगल लेंस का नया फीचर, ऐसे कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल

एयरटेल और एरिक्सन के बीच हुई पार्टनरशिप, यूजर्स को होगा ये फायदा

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review
Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google brings Google Lens via Assistant to KaiOS: Check details
News
Google brings Google Lens via Assistant to KaiOS: Check details
Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked

News

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked
Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

News

Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G
OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990

News

OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990
OnePlus Nord finally launches in India; here is everything you need to know

News

OnePlus Nord finally launches in India; here is everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers