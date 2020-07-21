How to check battery health on an iPhone?

Smartphone plays a vital role in every user’s life today. As people are staying indoors due to lockdown, they are hooked to their phones more than ever to entertain themselves. It is a portable computer and can perform a lot of tasks, which was quite impossible to imagine a decade back. These days you get phones with powerful processors, a big screen, amazing cameras, and a whopping battery for high-level performance. Also Read - Microsoft Launcher for Android gets dark mode and other new features

Users nowadays use a lot of apps and the devices even perform complex tasks on a daily basis. All this consumes a lot of battery. If you are buying an expensive iPhone or a budget Android device, it doesn't matter as with time batteries become less efficient. It is important to know how you can get better battery life as well as safety in the long run.

We recently did a story on how OnePlus smartphone users can easily check the battery state. You can read the article here. We thought of covering how iPhone users can check the battery health of their phones. There are a few simple steps that you need to follow and you will get a detailed look at your screen time and what all apps are consuming more battery.

In the battery health section, you will get to know peak performance capability and the maximum capacity of your battery. Apple says that if iPhone users witness lower capacity, this will mean that they will get fewer hours of usage between charges. As you can see in the below images, our iPhone’s battery capacity is 99 percent, which is great as we have a new iPhone. The second in the line is “peak performance capability.” This means that you will witness “Your battery is currently supporting normal peak performance” message when your iPhone battery is performing well. If you look at the screenshots below, you will understand better.

How to improve iPhone battery life?

Besides, you can improve your iPhone’s battery life by turn off location services on the phone. There is also Low Power mode in the settings section to help save some amount of battery life. iPhone users can use dark mode and turn on auto-brightness to get better battery life. One can check their screen time details in the battery section of the iPhone and know about which app is mostly draining the battery. If you spot any unnecessary app consuming battery or any other regular app, then you can take action accordingly. You can manage your notifications as well for better results.

How to check battery health on an iPhone?

Step 1: Just go to Settings.

Step 2: Tap on Battery. You can check the screen time detail here.

Step 3: There is a Battery Health bar too, which you need to tap on for more details.