comscore How to view blocked numbers on Android phone
News

How to check blocked numbers on your Android phone

How To

Here's how you can check the blocked numbers on your Android smartphone.

see blocked phone numbers

Most Android phones come with a feature that automatically detects spam calls and blocks them without you knowing. This feature is available on stock Android as well as Samsung and some other phones.

It can be helpful if you are constantly receiving spam calls whether it be from your telecom operator or from loan or credit card companies. While the spam calls will get automatically blocked, there’s no way of you knowing who was or which phone number was blocked.

That said, if in case, you want to see who was blocked, there’s a manual way. In this article, we will see how you can check blocked numbers on your Android phone.

See blocked numbers on Android phone

Step 1: Open the phone dialer on your Android phone.

Step 2: Tap on the three dots in the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on Settings.

Step 4: Now, on stock Android phones or with phones with Google dialer, you will see the ‘Blocked numbers’ option. Tap on it. On Samsung and some other phones, you may see the ‘Block numbers’ option, tap on it.

Step 5: Now, you should see all the blocked numbers by your phone’s dialer. To unblock or view details, you can tap on the number and complete your desired action.

That’s how you can check all the blocked numbers on your Android phone and unblock or add some other custom numbers that you want to block.

While the spam or unwanted calls do get blocked by your phone, you should once check if any important calls aren’t blocked. This way you can do a scan of who’s calling you, who’s blocked, and whether any of the blocked numbers are important. If some numbers are blocked but you don’t want them to be blocked, you can simply unblock them by removing them from the list.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2022 8:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 3, 2022 9:01 PM IST
