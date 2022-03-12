How to check CBSE 10th result online: Follow these simple steps

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the class 10th term-1 examination on Friday, March 11. The results have been sent to the schools on the official education mail id. Students can collect their scorecards by visiting the respective school authority. Also Read - Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year

The board has not declared the class 10 result online at CBSE.nic.in. CBSE has sent the 10th class mark sheet directly to the respective schools. Students can collect their mark sheets from their school. Students have to check CBSE Term 1 Result Class 10 Scorecard Name of the students, school name, roll number, marks in each subject and maximum marks for each subject, total marks secured and total maximum marks for all subjects, and other important information.

CBSE had already issued a notice that only the subject-wise marks of the students will be displayed in the Term-1 exam results. The final mark sheets will be issued to the students after the Term 2 examination to be held in March-April.

CBSE has given information about the result on its official Twitter handle. The board has informed that the result of the class X Term-1 examination has been sent to the schools. The board announced that only the theory exam marks had been sent to the schools. The result of internal and practical examination is already available with the schools.

The 10th result has not been released online, so students will have to collect the CBSE class 10th mark sheet from their respective schools. After CBSE 10th Result 2021 Term 1, the board will soon release CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Result 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12th Term-2 Exam will be started from April 26, 2022, and will end on June 15, 2022. There will be a paper on Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness on the first day. Additionally, the examination of psychology will be held on the last day.