How to check FASTag account balance online: A step-by-step guide

Do you want to check the remaining balance in your FASTag account? Here are four ways you can do so online.

The Indian government, in the past couple of years, has taken active measures to digitise the economy, which includes promoting digital payments using United Payments Interface (UPI) and making all of government’s services and benefits available online among other things. In addition to this, the government has also introduced a service called FASTag for making payments on toll booths across the country. Also Read - Here's how you can recharge FASTag using Google Pay

Now, FASTag is a device that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making payments at toll booths from the accounts linked to it. This tiny device is fixed on the windscreen of your vehicle and it is valid for a span of five years. Users need to recharge their FASTag accounts regularly in order to continue making payments on the toll booths. So, here are four ways you can check FASTag balance online. Also Read - Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology: Here’s what that means

How to check FASTag balance using NHAI Prepaid Wallet

Step 1: Open Play Store or App Store on your smartphone
Step 2: Next, download the My FASTag App on your Android phone or iPhone.
Step 3: Now enter your log in details.
Step 4: You can now view your balance amount. Also Read - FASTag recharge online: How to recharge FASTag via PhonePe, 10 easy steps

How to check FASTag balance with banks

Step 1: Visit the website of your bank that you have linked to your FASTag account.
Step 2: Now log in to the FASTag Portal with your credentials
Step 3: Click on View Balance option to check the balance.

How to check FASTag balance using SMS

This method is quite simple and it doesn’t require you to go through multiple steps. Once you register for the FASTag service, you will receive an SMS every time an amount gets deducted from your FASTag account at a toll booth. This SMS, in addition to showing the deduction amount will also notify you about your FASTag account balance, toll payments, and recharge confirmations among other things.

How to check FASTag balance using missed call facility

Another method for checking FASTag balance requires you to just give a missed call. If you are a prepaid FASTag customer and of you have registered your mobile number with NHAI’s prepaid wallet, you can check your FASTag account balance by giving a missed call to the toll-free number: +91-8884333331. It is worth noting that this facility is available 24×7.

  • Published Date: May 29, 2022 10:17 AM IST

