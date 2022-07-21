How to check IMEI number of your Android or feature phone and iPhone

If you use a phone, no matter if it is an Android device, an iPhone, or a not-so-smart feature phone with a T9 keypad, the IMEI number is what gives your phone (GSM-based) its identity. It is a term that you must have come across during help sessions with your carrier’s customer executive, when your phone is lost or stolen, or when you try to sell your phone. The bottom line is IMEI, which stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity, is necessary for your phone to legally provide you with the services.

But how do you check the IMEI number of your phone? It might seem like a question with an easy answer. Well, it is, unless you never paid attention to your phone’s IMEI. It could be because you never came across a situation where the IMEI number of your phone was required. But it helps to know a piece of information as crucial as your phone’s identity. While the IMEI number itself is hard to be on the tip of your tongue, the process to find it is pretty simple.

Here is how you can check the IMEI number of your phone.

— On any GSM phone (CDMA phones do not have IMEI), open the dialler.

— Now type *#06# on the numeric keypad.

— The moment you type the last #, the IMEI number of your phone will pop up on the screen.

Phones that support two SIM cards have two IMEI numbers — one for each SIM slot, but the only difference between them is the last few digits. The rest of the IMEI number remains the same for a phone. Either IMEI number is eligible to be given for, say, to law enforcement authorities when your phone is lost or stolen. Or, when you have to sell or buy a used phone.

While the aforementioned process is simple, there are other ways to find out the IMEI number. Most phones, including all smartphones, today come with an “About phone” section. Navigate to that section on your phone and you will see your phone’s IMEI number mentioned right there. Phones with removable batteries have the IMEI number written below the battery on the phone’s inner body. Your phone’s retail box, as well as the invoice, also has the IMEI number mentioned.