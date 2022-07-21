comscore How to check IMEI number of your Android or feature phone and iPhone
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Check Imei Number Of Your Android Or Feature Phone And Iphone
News

How to check IMEI number of your Android or feature phone and iPhone

How To

IMEI, which stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity, is necessary for your phone to legally provide you with the services.

phone

If you use a phone, no matter if it is an Android device, an iPhone, or a not-so-smart feature phone with a T9 keypad, the IMEI number is what gives your phone (GSM-based) its identity. It is a term that you must have come across during help sessions with your carrier’s customer executive, when your phone is lost or stolen, or when you try to sell your phone. The bottom line is IMEI, which stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity, is necessary for your phone to legally provide you with the services.

But how do you check the IMEI number of your phone? It might seem like a question with an easy answer. Well, it is, unless you never paid attention to your phone’s IMEI. It could be because you never came across a situation where the IMEI number of your phone was required. But it helps to know a piece of information as crucial as your phone’s identity. While the IMEI number itself is hard to be on the tip of your tongue, the process to find it is pretty simple.

Here is how you can check the IMEI number of your phone.

— On any GSM phone (CDMA phones do not have IMEI), open the dialler.

— Now type *#06# on the numeric keypad.

— The moment you type the last #, the IMEI number of your phone will pop up on the screen.

Phones that support two SIM cards have two IMEI numbers — one for each SIM slot, but the only difference between them is the last few digits. The rest of the IMEI number remains the same for a phone. Either IMEI number is eligible to be given for, say, to law enforcement authorities when your phone is lost or stolen.  Or, when you have to sell or buy a used phone.

While the aforementioned process is simple, there are other ways to find out the IMEI number. Most phones, including all smartphones, today come with an “About phone” section. Navigate to that section on your phone and you will see your phone’s IMEI number mentioned right there. Phones with removable batteries have the IMEI number written below the battery on the phone’s inner body. Your phone’s retail box, as well as the invoice, also has the IMEI number mentioned.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2022 4:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to check IMEI number of your Android or feature phone and iPhone
How To
How to check IMEI number of your Android or feature phone and iPhone
Minecraft bans blockchain and NFTs: Here s why

Gaming

Minecraft bans blockchain and NFTs: Here s why

Zee introduces first-ever Metaverse induction program for campus graduates from top tech

News

Zee introduces first-ever Metaverse induction program for campus graduates from top tech

Google Pixel 6A launched at Rs 39,999: Alternatives to consider buying

Photo Gallery

Google Pixel 6A launched at Rs 39,999: Alternatives to consider buying

Marvel s Spider-Man Remastered PC version details revealed ahead of August 12 launch

Gaming

Marvel s Spider-Man Remastered PC version details revealed ahead of August 12 launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Minecraft bans blockchain and NFTs: Here s why

Zee introduces first-ever Metaverse induction program for campus graduates from top tech

Marvel s Spider-Man Remastered PC version details revealed ahead of August 12 launch

iQOO 9T India launch date revealed, Play console listing

OnePlus 10T key details on colour and storage variants leaked ahead of India launch

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999