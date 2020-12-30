comscore How to check my phone's IMEI number of your phone | BGR India
How to check IMEI number of your phone

Every mobile device omes with IMEI or International Mobile Station Equipment Identity number. Here's how to check the IMEI number of your smartphone.

How to check IMEI number

Representational image

Today, there are over three billion smartphone users globally. Each of them come with a unique IMEI or International Mobile Station Equipment Identity number. The IMEI number helps spot the device in case it is lost or stolen while you were returning home from office or going for shopping. Also Read - Tampering mobile IMEI number to attract up to 3 years jail and penalty

the question is, how do you check what is the IMEI number of your smartphone? Well, there are ways to find the IMEI number. In this piece we will explain how you can find/check the IMEI number of your smartphone. Also Read - Government bans mobile handsets with fake IMEI numbers

Before explaining how to check the IMEI number we must tell you that IMEI is associated with a SIM slot, so if you are using a dual SIM card on your smartphone there will be two IMEI numbers.

So, now we get to the point and tell you how to check the IMEI number of your phone.

How to check IMEI number

The easiest way to check your the IMEI number is by using the USSD code. The good thing about this process is that even a feature phone user can try it out.

STEP 1: First, dial *#06# on your mobile device, be it a feature phone or smartphone.

STEP 2: You will now be able to see the IMEI number on the phone’s screen. To keep the number handy it’s suggested to either take a screenshot or note it done in Notes app or in your diary.

How to check IMEI number

How to check IMEI number (Representational image)

How to check IMEI on Android phone

Another way to find or check your smartphone’s IMEI number is by heading over to the Settings menu.

STEP 1: Head to the Settings menu.

STEP 2: Go to the About section on the Settings menu.

STEP 3: To get the IMEI select IMEI > Status and then scroll down to see your phone’s unique IMEI number.

How to check IMEI on iPhone

The process for iPhones is slightly different. To check the IMEI number on your iPhone, follow these steps:

STEP 1: First unlock your iPhone and head to the Settings menu

STEP 2: Then go to General option

STEP 3: Click on About and then scroll down to IMEI.

how to check imei number

Other ways..

If your phone is a few years old it could have a removable battery. If so, you can find the IMEI number printed under the battery. Just open the back cover, take out the phone’s battery and check the unique IMEI number right there.

In case your phone is stolen and you require the IMEI number to find the stolen phone, just check the retail box or the bill. Both the retail box as well as the bill includes the IMEI number, which will help you locate the stolen phone.

But what happens if you have lost your mobile phone and don’t have either the bill or retail box? Well, we have a way out from there as well.

STEP 1: Log in to Google Dashboard using the Google account linked to the Android phone.

STEP 2: You will then need to click Android, next to the green robot logo.

STEP 3: This will now reveal a list of devices registered to the account along with their IMEI numbers.

  Published Date: December 30, 2020 4:36 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 30, 2020 4:53 PM IST

