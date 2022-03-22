comscore How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps
How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps

This feature on Google Maps was implemented in partnership with the app dubbed 'Where is My Train' app that Google acquired a few years back.

How to check live status on Google Maps

Google added three public transport features to Google Maps in 2019. The features enabled users to check real-time train status for long routes, get bus travel time from traffic across ten cities, and commute suggestion that displays auto-rickshaw and public transport. Also Read - How to share multiple contacts on WhatsApp in simple steps

The live train status comes in handy as it notifies the train arrival time, schedules, delay status, and several other information from the app. While there are numerous third-party apps that offer similar functionality, this feature on Google Maps can be useful for Android users who use budget devices with low storage. To recall, the feature was implemented in partnership with the app dubbed ‘Where is My Train’ app that Google acquired a year before the feature’s launch. Also Read - Android 13 features revealed: Wallpaper effects, media controls and more

In case you are wondering how to use this feature and check live train status using Google Maps, here’s a guide that you can follow- Also Read - Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

Before you start with the process, ensure that you have an active Google account.

How to check live train status via Google Maps

-First, open Google Maps on your smartphone.

-Then enter the destination station in the search bar.

-Next, tap on the train icon.

-Then tap on the ‘Train’ icon that is placed between the ‘Two-wheeler’ and ‘Walk’ icon below the destination dialogue box.

-Tap on the route option with the train icon in it.

-Then, tap on the train name to check the live train status.

Notably, these features allow users to see the entire route starting from the current location to the arrival station.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2022 7:20 PM IST

