comscore How to check online if your PAN card was used to take any loan
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Check Online If Your Pan Card Was Used To Take Any Loan
News

Worried if your PAN card was used to take a loan? Here’s how you can check online

How To

Every loan taken from a financial institution will be recorded on the respective PAN. Credit scores keep a track of all your loans.

Pan Card

Pan cards are an important govt document

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit alphanumeric number that has been given to you by the Income Tax Department. In India, it is not simple to avoid the use of a PAN card. All existing assesses or taxpayers or persons who are required to furnish a return of income, even on behalf of others, must obtain a PAN card. Also Read - PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: How to check if your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar

Furthermore, any person who intends to enter into economic or financial transactions where quoting PAN is mandatory, must also obtain PAN. Also Read - How to link PAN with Aadhaar Card without internet

The PAN acts like a repository that keeps track of all tax-related transactions of an individual. This allows the income tax department to keep a check on the adherence of tax payments. This also means that every loan taken from a financial institution will be recorded on the respective PAN. Also Read - How to correct or change name on PAN card online

Here’s how any PAN card holder can see if there’s a loan issued in their name:

-Credit scores keep a track of all your lending activity, which also applies to loans.

-There are multiple entities that keep updating credit scores. These scores provide financial institutions with a way to analyse an individual’s re-payment history

-Entities that calculate and record credit scores include CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, or CRIF High Mark.

-These entities can provide the user with their latest credit scores. Once you calculate your credit score using any of the above-mentioned credit bureaus, it will show the active loans or credit cards that are under that name.

-If you detect an open credit line or a loan that was not applied by you, it could indicate that your PAN card was misused.

-You can visit a credit bureau’s official website to get your latest credit scores. You will have to provide some of your personal information to generate the latest credit scores.

-If you do spot some suspicious activity in your credit account, you can report it to the respective financial organistation to get more details about the activity.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2022 6:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Worried if your PAN card was used to take a loan? Here s how you can check online
How To
Worried if your PAN card was used to take a loan? Here s how you can check online
Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you

automobile

Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you

Disney Plus Hotstar April 2022 releases: Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile and more

Photo Gallery

Disney Plus Hotstar April 2022 releases: Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile and more

Disney Plus Hotstar April releases you should look out for

Photo Gallery

Disney Plus Hotstar April releases you should look out for

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

automobile

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

Here s what Microsoft CEO thinks about your never-ending work day

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Worried if your PAN card was used to take a loan? Here s how you can check online

How To

Worried if your PAN card was used to take a loan? Here s how you can check online
How to check if your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar

How To

How to check if your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar
How to link PAN with Aadhaar Card without internet

How To

How to link PAN with Aadhaar Card without internet
Checklist of Documents Required for a Home Loan

Brand Solution

Checklist of Documents Required for a Home Loan
India is fighting strong with RuPay, but can it take on American giants Visa, Mastercard?

Features

India is fighting strong with RuPay, but can it take on American giants Visa, Mastercard?

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में इन Top 5 Players का जलवा, लिस्ट में तीन भारतीय शामिल

अब बिना कार्ड के ATM मशीन से निकलेगा कैश, RBI ने दी सुविधा

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Tata Neu App vs Amazon, Flipkart और Paytm: टाटा का नया ऐप क्यों है इन सभी से अलग

Battleground Mobile India के 5 खतरनाक वेपन, दुश्मनों को मारकर गेम जीतने में करते हैं मदद

Latest Videos

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

News

Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you
automobile
Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you
India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

automobile

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features

Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 launched with up to RTX 3080Ti graphics: Check price, features
Here s what Microsoft CEO thinks about your never-ending work day

News

Here s what Microsoft CEO thinks about your never-ending work day
Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

News

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers