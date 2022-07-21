comscore How to check other person’s calendar in Microsoft Outlook 365
How to check other person’s calendar in Outlook 365: A step-by-step guide

Microsoft Outlook 365 enables users to check the schedule of other people in their organisation via Calendar. If you are new to Outlook, here is how you can check other person's schedule.

Microsoft Outlook Image

Image: Pixabay

Microsoft’s Outlook 365 is a rather confusing platform to use, especially if you are used to seeing Gmail‘s clean and comparatively clutter-free interface. But the platform does have tons of useful features that make work easier. For instance, Outlook has a feature that lets users see other person’s calendar. This can be incredibly useful if your work involves a lot of meetings. Also Read - Microsoft owned Minecraft says no to Blockchain tech and NFTs: Here’s why

So, if you are new to Outlook, here is an easy guide that will help you check other person’s calendar in Outlook. We have also included steps using which you can share your calendar with others in Outlook. Also Read - How to turn off automatic updates in Windows 10: A step-by-step guide

How to check other person’s calendar in Microsoft Outlook 365

Step 1: Open Microsoft Outlook on your personal computer. Also Read - Microsoft has detected a new phishing attack that can bypass multi-factor authentication: What it is, how it works

Step 2: In the vertical tab on the left side, click on the Calendar option.

Step 3: In Calendar, click on the Home option.

Step 4: Click on the drop down menu next to the Add option and then click on Open Shared Calendar option.

Step 5: Type a name in the Name box, or click Name to select a name from the Address Book.

Once you do this, you will see the calendar entries of other user in Outlook.

But there is a catch. You need to have permission to view Calendar of the other user. So for instance, if you want to check Calendar of your colleague in Outlook, you need to have their permission. If the other person whose Calendar you want to open hasn’t granted you permission to view it, Outlook prompts you to ask the person for permission. If you click Yes, Outlook will open a request email message automatically. The message requests the person to share his or her Calendar with you. It also provides the option to share your default Calendar with them. Once the person has granted you their permission, you will be able to see their Calendar in Outlook.

How to share your Calendar with other people in Outlook

Step 1: Open Microsoft Outlook on your personal computer.

Step 2: In the vertical tab on the left side, click on the Calendar option.

Step 3: In the menu bar on top click on the Share option and select Calendar option.

Step 4: In the dialog box that appears next, under Permissions, click on the Add option.

Step 5: Now you will see a list of people with whom you can share your Calendar. Type in the name of the person with whom you want to share your Calendar. You can also scroll down to find the contact in the contact book.

Step 6: In the same dialog box choose the level of details that you want to share with the person, then click OK.

Once you do this, the person you have shared your calendar with will receive a sharing invitation by email. Once the recipient accepts the invite, they will see your shared calendar in their calendar list.

  Published Date: July 21, 2022 10:21 PM IST

