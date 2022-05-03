comscore How to check PF balance via SMS, missed call, EPFO website and UMANG app
News

How to check PF Balance Online

How To

Here are four ways how you can check your PF balance now.

Untitled design - 2022-05-03T125200.923

Image: Pixabay

PF or EPF is short for Employee’s Provident Fund for the Members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Every month, 12 percent of the basic salary, a fixed contribution, is made by each employee and the employer towards these PF accounts. Notably, the PF interest rate is declared every year by the EPFO. Employees can check the balance of their EPF accounts in 4 ways. Also Read - How to delete Twitter account temporarily

How to check PF balance via SMS

To check your PF balance via SMS, all you need to do is send SMS “EPFOHO UAN ENG” to 7738299899. You will then receive an SMS with the last PF contribution and total PF balance. This method will also help you to check the PF balance without giving UAN or in case you do not have internet service. However, you need to make sure that the SMS is sent from the registered number only. Also Read - How to delete Instagram account temporarily

How to check PF balance via EPFO website

You also have an option to check the balance via the EPFO website. Also Read - How to change your Netflix subscription plan: A step-by-step guide

  1. Visit the EPFO website and click on ‘Member Passbook’ under the employee’s section
  2. Log in with your UAN and password
  3. You will then see the PF passbook along with the PF interest earned

If you have more than one PF account attached to your UAN, you will be able to see the details for those accounts as well. To check the balance, you need to click on the specific member ID.

How to check PF balance via Umang App

To check your PF balance on UMANG app or Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance app, you need to just download the app from Play Store or App Store. You can also check for EPF details like claim status, Know Your Customer (KYC) status, and so on.

How to check PF balance via missed call

To check the balance via the missed call method, you simply need to give a missed call on EPFO provided number: 011-22901406 from your registered phone number. The method is free of cost and can be used by non-smartphone users as well. It does not require users to give their UAN.

All you need to do is make sure that your phone number is linked to your bank account, Aadhaar number and PAN.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 3, 2022 1:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 3, 2022 2:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to check PF balance via SMS, missed call and more
How To
How to check PF balance via SMS, missed call and more
Hyundai launches Creta Knight Edition at Rs 13.51 lakh: Check all variants

automobile

Hyundai launches Creta Knight Edition at Rs 13.51 lakh: Check all variants

Apple to use self-developed 5G modem in iPhone 15

Mobiles

Apple to use self-developed 5G modem in iPhone 15

How to change your UPI PIN using Google Pay app

How To

How to change your UPI PIN using Google Pay app

Apple Watch Series 8 might come be able to detect body temperature

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 might come be able to detect body temperature

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hyundai launches Creta Knight Edition at Rs 13.51 lakh: Check all variants

Apple to use self-developed 5G modem in iPhone 15

Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Watch Video

Xiaomi Pad 5 first sale today: How to get Rs 4000 off during first few days of sale

WhatsApp to allow users send emoji on status update

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

नए अवतार में आई Hyundai Creta, नाइट एडिशन भी हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर और कीमत

Amazon Prime Video Store भारत में लॉन्च, अब रेंट पर देख सकेंगे फिल्में

Elon Musk ने ढूंढा Twitter का नया CEO! पराग अग्रवाल को देने होंगे 300 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा रुपये

Creta और Venue समेत महंगी हो गई Hyundai की यह SUV, जानिए नई कीमतें

Flipkart Big Saving Days सेल आज से शुरू, लेटेस्ट स्मार्टफोन्स सस्ते में खरीदने का शानदार मौका

Latest Videos

Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event

News

Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event
WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert

News

WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert
Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

Reviews

Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review
INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999