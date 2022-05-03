PF or EPF is short for Employee’s Provident Fund for the Members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Every month, 12 percent of the basic salary, a fixed contribution, is made by each employee and the employer towards these PF accounts. Notably, the PF interest rate is declared every year by the EPFO. Employees can check the balance of their EPF accounts in 4 ways. Also Read - How to delete Twitter account temporarily

How to check PF balance via SMS

To check your PF balance via SMS, all you need to do is send SMS “EPFOHO UAN ENG” to 7738299899. You will then receive an SMS with the last PF contribution and total PF balance. This method will also help you to check the PF balance without giving UAN or in case you do not have internet service. However, you need to make sure that the SMS is sent from the registered number only. Also Read - How to delete Instagram account temporarily

How to check PF balance via EPFO website

You also have an option to check the balance via the EPFO website. Also Read - How to change your Netflix subscription plan: A step-by-step guide

Visit the EPFO website and click on ‘Member Passbook’ under the employee’s section Log in with your UAN and password You will then see the PF passbook along with the PF interest earned

If you have more than one PF account attached to your UAN, you will be able to see the details for those accounts as well. To check the balance, you need to click on the specific member ID.

How to check PF balance via Umang App

To check your PF balance on UMANG app or Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance app, you need to just download the app from Play Store or App Store. You can also check for EPF details like claim status, Know Your Customer (KYC) status, and so on.

How to check PF balance via missed call

To check the balance via the missed call method, you simply need to give a missed call on EPFO provided number: 011-22901406 from your registered phone number. The method is free of cost and can be used by non-smartphone users as well. It does not require users to give their UAN.

All you need to do is make sure that your phone number is linked to your bank account, Aadhaar number and PAN.