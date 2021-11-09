comscore How to check PF balance on mobile without internet
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to check PF balance on mobile without internet
News

How to check PF balance on mobile without internet

How To

Here's how you can check your provident fund balance on your without the need for logging in to the EPFO e-Sewa portal.

EPFO

Employees can check their provident fund balance right from the comfort of their homes. Notably, the finance ministry approved an interest rate of 8.5 percent on PF deposits for 2020-21. Also Read - PF balance: How to check EPF account balance online, via SMS and missed call

“EPFO issues instructions to credit interest of 8.5% for the year 2020-21 into some 25.0 crore accounts of members with EPFO,” the social security mentioned in its official Twitter handle. Also Read - How to link Aadhaar to EPF account online and save PF contribution: Step by step process

While this is a good piece of news, an employee who contributes to an EPF account can check their balance in EPF account on their phone without the need for internet. Although EPFO has an online e-Sewa portal, it provides a convenient offline service for a hassle-free experience. Here are a few simple steps on how to check EPF or PF balance via SMS, missed call. Also Read - Provident Fund: How to check EPF balance online via portal, Umang app, SMS or a missed call

How to check PF balance via SMS or missed call

Employees having an account in EPFO can check for their PF balance by dialing the following numbers on their device- 7738299899 and 011-22901406.

EPF members can check the balance via SMS, all they can need to do is type ‘EPFOHO UAN LAN’ and send it to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number.

One can also check the balance by giving a missed call from their registered mobile number. To do so an EPF member just need to give a missed call at 011-22901406.

In case you don’t want to follow the traditional way, you can check it online as well. To do all you need to do is by logging in at the EPFO portal or by clicking on this link. Once the portal opens just head to ‘Our Services’ scroll and search for ‘Employees.’ Then go to ‘Member Passbook’ under ‘Services.’ Following that you will be redirected to a new web page – passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp. While you can proceed with the above-mentioned steps to check the PF balance offline or online, you can check the EPF passbook if your UAN is being activated by its employer.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 5:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco M4 Pro 5G with MediaTek s Dimensity 810 SoC launched
Mobiles
Poco M4 Pro 5G with MediaTek s Dimensity 810 SoC launched
McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn

News

McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn

77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19

News

77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19

How to check PF balance on mobile without internet

How To

How to check PF balance on mobile without internet

Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999

Elon Musk Tesla price falls after conducting Twitter poll

McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn

77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19

PUBG New State Game Release date

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to check PF balance on mobile without internet

How To

How to check PF balance on mobile without internet
PF balance: How to check EPF account balance online, via SMS and missed call

How To

PF balance: How to check EPF account balance online, via SMS and missed call
How to link Aadhaar to PF account and save PF contribution

How To

How to link Aadhaar to PF account and save PF contribution
Provident Fund: How to check EPF balance online

How To

Provident Fund: How to check EPF balance online
4 easy ways to check your EPF balance online

How To

4 easy ways to check your EPF balance online

हिंदी समाचार

JioPhone Next के टक्कर में ZTE Blade L9 सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Gmail के बाद Google Drive के लिए भी रोल आउट हुआ Search Chips फीचर, फाइल ढूढ़ंना होगा आसान

Vivo V23e हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 50MP का सेल्फी और 64MP का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 कब होगा खत्म, अगले सीजन की डिटेल्स हुई लीक

Xiaomi 12 में मिलगी 100W फास्ट चार्जिंग, 50MP ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप: जानें डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features
PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features

News

PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features
Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999
News
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999
Elon Musk Tesla price falls after conducting Twitter poll

News

Elon Musk Tesla price falls after conducting Twitter poll
McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn

News

McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn
77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19

News

77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19
PUBG New State Game Release date

News

PUBG New State Game Release date

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers