How to check PF balance on mobile without internet

Employees can check their provident fund balance right from the comfort of their homes. Notably, the finance ministry approved an interest rate of 8.5 percent on PF deposits for 2020-21. Also Read - PF balance: How to check EPF account balance online, via SMS and missed call

“EPFO issues instructions to credit interest of 8.5% for the year 2020-21 into some 25.0 crore accounts of members with EPFO,” the social security mentioned in its official Twitter handle. Also Read - How to link Aadhaar to EPF account online and save PF contribution: Step by step process

While this is a good piece of news, an employee who contributes to an EPF account can check their balance in EPF account on their phone without the need for internet. Although EPFO has an online e-Sewa portal, it provides a convenient offline service for a hassle-free experience. Here are a few simple steps on how to check EPF or PF balance via SMS, missed call. Also Read - Provident Fund: How to check EPF balance online via portal, Umang app, SMS or a missed call

How to check PF balance via SMS or missed call

Employees having an account in EPFO can check for their PF balance by dialing the following numbers on their device- 7738299899 and 011-22901406.

EPF members can check the balance via SMS, all they can need to do is type ‘EPFOHO UAN LAN’ and send it to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number.

One can also check the balance by giving a missed call from their registered mobile number. To do so an EPF member just need to give a missed call at 011-22901406.

In case you don’t want to follow the traditional way, you can check it online as well. To do all you need to do is by logging in at the EPFO portal or by clicking on this link. Once the portal opens just head to ‘Our Services’ scroll and search for ‘Employees.’ Then go to ‘Member Passbook’ under ‘Services.’ Following that you will be redirected to a new web page – passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp. While you can proceed with the above-mentioned steps to check the PF balance offline or online, you can check the EPF passbook if your UAN is being activated by its employer.