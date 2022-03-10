comscore How to check UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur election results 2022 online
How to check UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur election results 2022 online

We have compiled some steps through which you can see the counting of votes and results from your phone or laptop sitting at home. You can check the election results in two ways, first through the website of the Election Commission and secondly through the app.

Assembly elections are over in five states, and all eyes are now counting votes. Counting of votes has started in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand at 8 am today, i.e., March 10. Also Read - How to use Twitter for latest information on Assembly Elections 2022

We have compiled some steps to check the counting of votes and results from your phone or laptop sitting at home. You can check the election results in two ways, first through the website of the Election Commission and, secondly, through the app. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

You can check the real-time information of UP Election 2022 on the Election Commission of India website eciresults.nic.in and eci.gov.in. Apart from this, information will also be made available through the mobile app of the Election Commission.

Here’s how to check Assembly Poll results online:

STEP 1: At first, you have to go to the Election Commission website https://results.eci.gov.in/

STEP 2: After that, click on the option ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2022’.

STEP3: The result will be displayed here.

Those who want to get information about the results of five states on their smart mobile phones will have to download the Election Commission’s Voter Helpline App. ECI’s Voter Helpline App is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store on both Android and iOS platforms. Using this, the results of the assembly elections of five states can be easily seen.

After downloading the Voter Helpline App, you have to register on it. After this, you can see the election results online by filling in all the required details.

UP Election Result 2022, UP Election Result 2022 result, how to watch UP Election Result 2022, UP Election Result 2022 results, UP Election Result 2022, assembly elections 2022, march 10 UP Election Result 2022

How to check through ECI App?

Step 1: For this, first go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app.

Step 2: To register in this app, you must fill in some essential information.

Step 3: If you want, you can also skip this step or register your profile in this app.

Step 4: After completing the above steps, go to the ‘Results’ option on the homepage and check your state’s result in ‘Assembly Elections 2022’.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2022 10:22 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 10, 2022 10:32 AM IST

How to check UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur election results 2022 online
How to check UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur election results 2022 online
How to check UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur election results 2022 online

How to check UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur election results 2022 online

How To

How to check UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur election results 2022 online
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India launch date teased by Amazon: Check details
Laptops
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India launch date teased by Amazon: Check details
How to check UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur election results 2022 online

How To

How to check UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur election results 2022 online
Samsung Galaxy A73 images leaked ahead of the official launch: Here s expected price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 images leaked ahead of the official launch: Here s expected price, specifications, features
OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Apps

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

