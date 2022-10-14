It goes without saying that Amazon is one of the most popular shopping websites online. Largely due to the collection of products it offers across all categories including technology. Also Read - Amazon will launch own satellite internet service next year to take on Elon Musk's Starlink

Apart from the products, it also offers gift cards for you to send to your loved ones. This means, you can send gift cards to anyone and they can get it loaded to their Amazon gift card balance.

If you are someone who has used the gift card before to load it to your gift card balance and now wants to check your balance, here's how you can do that.

In this story, we will show you how you can check your Amazon gift card balance both on your smartphone as well as on your PC.

Check your Amazon Gift Card balance on your smartphone

Step 1: Open the Amazon app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the hamburger icon in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Scroll below and look for the Amazon Pay section. In the Amazon Pay section, tap on Add Gift Card to your balance.

Once you follow the third step, you can easily see your Amazon Gift and Credits balance in the top right corner.

Note that you can also add a new gift card or directly add some amount to your Amazon Pay balance.

Check your Amazon Gift Card balance on PC

Step 1: Open Amazon.in on the web browser.

Step 2: Tap on the Accounts & Lists option in the top right corner.

Step 3: Now, tap on Amazon Pay balance.

Now, you should see the Gifts and Credits available on your Amazon account. Previously, Amazon had a different tab only for checking the Gift balance. Now, however, the Amazon Pay balance and Gift balance have been merged. So whatever you add to your wallet, whether it be a gift card or a direct amount, it will all show in one single tab under the ‘Gifts & Credits’ section, as shown above.