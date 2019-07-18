As an employee in India, we pay a small share of money from our salary towards Employee’s Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). In fact, our employer also ends up paying some share towards EPFO, which ultimately ends up as our savings, something that we may not be able to do otherwise. Generally, the employer shares the provident fund (PF) statement around the end of financial year, where we get to know about the balance.

But, thanks to EPFO service, you no longer need to wait for the employer to share the statement with you. You can now check EPF balance online anytime by visiting the EPFO portal, via UMANG app, by sending an SMS, or even by giving a missed call. Let’s take a look how to go about it.

Getting your UAN number

Before you go ahead to check your EPFO balance, you will need your UAN (Universal Account Number). If you don’t have one, you will have to get it from eSewa Portal and then click on ‘Know your UAN status’ link. Do keep your salary slip handy as you will need to enter a few details from it to get your UAN.

As you can see in the screenshot above, you will either have to enter your Member ID (you will get that from your salary slip written as PF number), or PAN or Aadhaar number. You will also need to enter other details such as your name, date of birth, mobile number and email ID. Then click on get authorization, where you will have to authenticate yourself using an OTP that will be sent on your smartphone.

Once authenticated, you will get the UAN number on your screen. Next, visit here to activate the UAN and generate a password. You will need this number and password every time you need to login and check EPF balance.

Check EPF balance online using EPFO Portal

To check your EPFO balance head over to epfindia.com and click on e-Passbook option on the right column. Here, you will have to enter your UAN and password, and the captcha. On the left column, you will see the member ID of the organizations you’ve worked for, and the one that you are currently working for.

Here, you’ll get the statement of the total PF amount deposit via each employer, including the employee share and employer share. It is a PDF file, and you can download it too, which could serve as a passbook.

Via SMS

The second option is to send an SMS from your registered mobile number that is linked to your UAN, PAN and Aadhaar. To know about your latest contribution, send a message “EPFOHO UAN ENG” on 7738299899.

Here, ENG is for the English language. The service is also available in Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, Tamil and Malayalam. For details in Marathi, send a message EPFOHO UAN MAR on the same number, HIN for Hindi and PUN for Punjabi, and so on.

Via Missed Call

Yes, sometimes typing the exact message can be difficult, because even a spacing issue or a typo won’t give you the desired reply. So, a simple way out is to give a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number and you will get an SMS with the latest EPFO contribution in about five minutes.

Via UMANG app

Lastly, we are in the smartphone era, and there is always an app for almost everything. And there is government’s (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) UMANG app that lets you check your EPFO balance, apply for withdrawal, check status and more.

Simply download UMANG app from the Google Play Store, login with your AADHAAR number, and then tap on EPFO. Here, tap on ‘Employee Centric Services’ followed by ‘View Passbook.’

Enter your UAN number followed by OTP, after which you will see your number of employers, click on any one of them, and it will fetch all the required details. Scroll to the bottom, and you will also get a download link to save the passbook.

We’re sure this guide will help you in knowing your EPF balance easily. If you gave any of the above ways a try, do let us know about your experience in the comments section below.