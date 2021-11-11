comscore Here's how you can clean your earphones without spilling water on it
  Earphones getting dirty? Tips to clean them to restore performance
Earphones getting dirty? Tips to clean them to restore performance

Keep in mind that cleaning the buds cannot be done with water or any liquid. Here is a list of several ways through which you can easily clean your earphones. Whether you have wired, wireless, or completely wire-free earphones, all of them require a cleaning.

earphones

Nowadays, people are not able to take care of small things in the run-of-the-mill life, like earphones, which most people use daily. From listening to songs to talking, earphones are always needed. We often exchange them with our friends or family members, which is not quite right regarding personal hygiene. Also Read - Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa launches new audio accessory brand, Defy with three products

Keep in mind that cleaning the buds cannot be done with water or any liquid. Here is a list of several ways through which you can easily clean your earphones. Whether you have wired, wireless, or completely wire-free earphones, all of them require a cleaning. Notably, it is advisable to clean your earphones every thrice a week to avoid earwax buildup. Also Read - Top 5 truly wireless earphones under Rs 5,000: Jabra Elite 65t, boAt Airdopes 441 and more

There is no hard-and-fast rule as to how frequently you need to clean your earbuds or headphones. Whenever you notice dust, sticky fingerprints, earwax, oil, or sweat on headphones, clean them right away. Also Read - Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

Wipe your earbuds

It is necessary to wipe your earbuds after each use with a rubbing alcohol wipe. It will not just sanitize them but also avoid catching any virus or bacteria. You can find the alcohol wipe in the first aid shops or any grocery store. If your earbuds are clean, they will not only last longer but also sound better.

Use soft cloth

A microfiber cloth should be used while cleaning the earbuds. It will protect them from scratches.

Always put them in a charging case.

The charging case protects your earbuds from dirt, water, and several other dirt particles. But it is also necessary to make sure the charging case is also clean before docking the earbuds. Any moisture or liquid can raise trouble for your earbuds.

Get cleaning tool

You can purchase a cleaning tool online which comes with soft bristle brushes, fine cleaning swabs, soft brushes, cleaning spray bottles, and anti-static cleaning wipes.

  Published Date: November 11, 2021 3:51 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 11, 2021 3:57 PM IST

Best Sellers