Holi is right around the corner. While all of us are busy preparing for the Holi party – food, colours, music – it is also important that we prepare ourselves to keep all our electronic devices, which includes our smartwatches, earbuds and smartwatches, safe during Holi. So, here are a few tips and tricks that will help you keep your electronic devices safe during Holi. And in case you manage to get Holi colour stains on them, we have listed a bunch of trick that will help you clean your devices afterwards.

How to keep your smartphone and other devices safe while playing Holi

– One of the many ways you can keep all your devices colour free and water free is by placing them inside a ziplock pouch or a plastic back. You can still have your essentials such as your earbuds and your smartphone with you but adding a layer of covering will keep them clean and dry.

– You can also try covering all the ports and openings of your electronic devices using tape. This will prevent the colours and even water from reaching the hard-to-clean areas of your devices.

– For keeping smartphones safe, use a screen guard and a silicon cover. These will also protect it from accidental drops.

How to clean your smartphone and other electronic devices after Holi

– One of the easiest ways to clean your smartphone and other electronic devices such as earbuds and smartwatch after Holi party is by dabbing a soft handkerchief or cotton pads in liquid hand sanitiser and gently rubbing the colour marks on your phone.

– For harsh colour stains that won’t go, try using rubbing alcohol instead.

– Use tape to clean colour off ports and vents off your devices. Top it off by using liquid alcohol and a handkerchief. This will clean all the ports and openings completely.

– While cleaning your smartwatch, you can use rubbing alcohol and a soft cloth for cleaning the dial and nylon strap and a clean cloth for removing colour from the metallic strap.

– In case you end up dropping your phone in water, keep it in a bowl of uncooked rice. Keep shifting its position at regular intervals so that all the liquid can run out of the device. Do not power it on as it can cause a short circuit and do not use a blow dryer directly.