comscore How to clear browser cache in Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge
News

How to clear browser cache in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari

How To

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you can clear cache on your web browser. The list includes Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Apple's Safari.

Web Browsers

If your personal computer is running slow and taking time to load websites or if the web browser on your smartphone is giving you a hard time, chances are that you have cache to blame for it. For those of you who don’t know, cache is the data that your web browser records every time you visit a website. This is done in order to reduce the time that the website takes to load on the web browser the next time you visit it. This means, whenever you visit a particular website, the web browser will show you the data, such as the home page of the website, that it collected the first time you visited it. While this is good as it speeds up your overall experience, it can also lead to your web browser or your device to slow down. Also Read - EU Parliament passes two new landmark laws to reign in Big Tech: Here’s how they will affect you

But this issue isn’t very difficult to solve. All you need to do is clear the cache of your web browser. So, here we have listed simple steps using which you can clear cache of the web browser that is troubling you. Also Read - Microsoft Outlook hacks: How to add and use shared mailbox

How to clear browser cookies in Google Chrome on web

Step 1: Open Chrome on your PC.
Step 2: At the top right, click on the More option.
Step 3: Now, click on the More tools and then click on the Clear Browsing Data option.
Step 4: At the top, choose a time range. To delete everything, select All Time.
Step 5: Check the boxes next to the “Cookies and other site data” and “Cached images and files” options.
Step 6: Click the Clear Data button. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Dates, deals, and offers in India announced

How to clear browser cookies in Google Chrome on Android smartphone

Step 1: Open Chrome app on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Step 2: At the top right, tap the More option.
Step 3: Now tap History option and then tap Clear Browsing Data.
Step 4: At the top, choose a time range. To delete everything, select All time.
Step 5: Check the boxes next to “Cookies and site data” and “Cached images and files” options.
Step 5: Tap the Clear Data option.

How to clear browser cookies in Safari on iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
Step 2: Scroll down to Safari option and tap it.
Step 3: Scroll down to the Clear History and Website Data option and tap it.

How to clear browser cookies in Microsoft Edge

Step 1: Open Microsoft Edge on your PC.
Step 2: Click on the Menu option that appears on the top right corner of the browser.
Step 3: Now Click the Settings option and then click the Privacy & Services option.
Step 4: Under Clear browsing data, select “Cached images and files” option by checking the box.
Step 5: Finally select the Clear option.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 10:23 PM IST

