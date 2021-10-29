Many times, while you are searching for something on Google, suddenly, the internet speed slows down. It happens not only with laptops or computers but also with smartphones. The cache collects temporary website data, images, and documents you build up while surfing the web. When more information is saved, the laptop or computer starts working slowly.

However, if you don’t know how to clear cache in Chrome, don’t worry. It’s a quick and easy process. Clearing cache and cookies can free up storage space, fix technical issues with Google’s browser and even improve your computer’s performance.

Follow these simple steps to clear cache from your computer

For this, first, open Chrome on your computer. After that, click on the three dots on the top right side. Here you will see many options. From there, click on the More Tools option. Then click on Clear Browsing Data. Now select Time Range at the top. Select All Time to delete everything. Tick the box next to Cookies and other site data and Cached images and files. After that, click on Clear Data.

Let’s have a look at some steps to get rid of the cache on Chrome mobile browsers.

STEP1: Select the 3-dot menu on the top

STEP2: Select ‘Settings’

STEP3: You will find the ‘Basics’ tab

STEP4: Select ‘Privacy and security.’

STEP5: Head to ‘Clear browsing data

STEP6: ‘Basic’ and ‘Advanced’ tabs would appear

STEP7: Select the required data to be cleared

STEP8: Select clear data, and you are done.

The cache indicates sites you’ve visited in the past, so clearing the cache can help with privacy as well as performance. After removing the cache and cookies, the settings made on the sites will be deleted. For example, if you have signed into any website, it will be logged out, and you need to sign in again.