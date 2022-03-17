How to collaborate, draft emails in Google Doc and export them to Gmail

Google Docs gets a new email draft template following the latest update. The new feature in Google Docs will simplify collaborating on an email draft. It will enable users to draft emails via Google Doc draft template and then export them to Gmail. Also Read - Google Stadia dead? For you it is

The tech brand launched it as part of the Smart Canvas push that brought the ‘@menu’ into Google Docs allowing users to easily insert data and details from other Google Services. As for the new feature, Google Doc users can now collaborate with other team members while drafting an email. The email draft template can be accessed by entering “@email” in a Google Doc that will show up a template that includes To, Cc, Bcc, and Subject. Once the email is ready to send, you can just click the Gmail icon on the left. Here’s how to get started- Also Read - McLaren F1 cars to get Google Chrome style wheels, Android bot this year

How to collaborate in Google Docs with team members and send an email

– First up, to insert an email template, go to Insert > Building Blocks > Email draft Also Read - Google announces IO 2022 dates with an interactive puzzle

– To collaborate with team members for an email, visit ‘docs.google.com’ on any web browser

-Then click on ‘+’ icon to create a new document or you can use an existing one

-Next type ‘@email’ in a Google Doc

-Once you are ready to send the email just select the Gmail icon to export your draft to the emailing service following which the Gmail compose window will pop up and all of the email fields will be automatically filled with the details you’d put in the email draft in Doc.

The Google Doc email draft template that was initially revealed in February now makes its way to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic, and Business customers.