Instagram is easily one of the most popular social media platforms and it's growing at an exponential pace as it keeps on getting new features. Recently, the app received the Notes feature that allows users to add what's on their minds. Like it or hate it, many people are using it.

However, one feature that many have seen on your favourite actor's, creator's, or influencer's posts but aren't using is the collaboration feature. The feature lets you collaborate with anyone on the platform allowing you to share content with the audiences of two accounts.

While influencers, creators, and actors use it, you may want to try it with your friends. This feature may offer you increased views since the post shared in collaboration is shared with audiences of both the main account and the invited account (for collaboration).

In this article, we will show you how you can collaborate with others on the platform while posting reels or posts.

How to use the collaboration feature on Instagram

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go ahead and start making your reel or post, once you are done follow the next step to start collaborating on Instagram.

Step 3: Once you are all set with your reel or post, tap on Next and you should see the Share button with all the settings.

Step 4: Now, tap on Tag people.

Step 5: Tap on Invite Collaborator on the right side.

Step 6: Search for the person you want to collaborate with, it could be your friend, a company, or an influencer/creator/actor. Once done, tap on Done to move forward.

Step 7: Lastly, tap on the Share button at the bottom to finish sharing the video in collaboration.

Note that although your part is done, the account you invited to collaborate must accept it. Once the account accepts the invitation, you will see a post/reel with two names, yours and the account you collaborated with. This will help both accounts to gain traffic.