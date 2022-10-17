comscore How to use the collaboration feature on Instagram (Guide)
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Collaborate With Other Accounts On Instagram
News

How to collaborate with other accounts on Instagram

How To

Here's how you can use the collaboration feature on Instagram and gain traffic and views on the platform.

Highlights

  • Instagram allows you to collaborate with others on the platform.
  • It lets you increase views and overall traffic.
  • The feature is available for all for free.
Instagram

Instagram is easily one of the most popular social media platforms and it’s growing at an exponential pace as it keeps on getting new features. Recently, the app received the Notes feature that allows users to add what’s on their minds. Like it or hate it, many people are using it. Also Read - Instagram introduces a new video selfie option for age verification for users in India

However, one feature that many have seen on your favourite actor’s, creator’s, or influencer’s posts but aren’t using is the collaboration feature. The feature lets you collaborate with anyone on the platform allowing you to share content with the audiences of two accounts. Also Read - Russia adds Meta to its 'terrorists and extremists' organisations' list

While influencers, creators, and actors use it, you may want to try it with your friends. This feature may offer you increased views since the post shared in collaboration is shared with audiences of both the main account and the invited account (for collaboration). Also Read - Instagram Collections: How to save, organise photos and videos

In this article, we will show you how you can collaborate with others on the platform while posting reels or posts.

How to use the collaboration feature on Instagram

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go ahead and start making your reel or post, once you are done follow the next step to start collaborating on Instagram.

Step 3: Once you are all set with your reel or post, tap on Next and you should see the Share button with all the settings.

Step 4: Now, tap on Tag people.

Step 5: Tap on Invite Collaborator on the right side.

Step 6: Search for the person you want to collaborate with, it could be your friend, a company, or an influencer/creator/actor. Once done, tap on Done to move forward.

Step 7: Lastly, tap on the Share button at the bottom to finish sharing the video in collaboration.

Note that although your part is done, the account you invited to collaborate must accept it. Once the account accepts the invitation, you will see a post/reel with two names, yours and the account you collaborated with. This will help both accounts to gain traffic.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 8:53 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

BYJU'S has raised $250 million from its existing investors
News
BYJU'S has raised $250 million from its existing investors
Flipkart launches own shopping metaverse called Flipverse

Apps

Flipkart launches own shopping metaverse called Flipverse

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition launched with Wear OS 3 for under Rs 25,000

Wearables

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition launched with Wear OS 3 for under Rs 25,000

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G to be powered by SD888 SoC

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G to be powered by SD888 SoC

Interesting Apple iOS 16 trick will make you master your photo-editing skills

Apps

Interesting Apple iOS 16 trick will make you master your photo-editing skills

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Uber's food app will now deliver weed to your home in Canada

BYJU'S has raised $250 million from its existing investors

Flipkart launches own shopping metaverse called Flipverse

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition launched with Wear OS 3 for under Rs 25,000

Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon: Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP October 2022

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More