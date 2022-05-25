How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android smartphone

The digital world is divided into two camps — iOS and Android. Apple has its own tightly-guarded ecosystem of devices while for Google’s Android, world is its oyster owing to the long-list of OEMs that launch devices powered by its mobile operating system. Usually, these two camps don’t collide. Meaning, you can either have all of Apple’s devices that are in perfect sync with each other or you can use Android devices by a particular company or may be, various companies. And there is no world in which Apple’s devices are used in conjugation with Android devices. Except, there is. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21: Here’s what we know about it

For instance, you can use a pair of Apple’s TWS earbuds, that is, AirPods, with a smartphone powered by Android OS. Yes, you read it correctly, you can use AirPods with your Android phone. But there are some drawbacks to doing so. AirPods are designed to work with Apple devices. Since, they use basic Bluetooth technology, they can also be paired with Android phones. But there is price that you must pay and that price is the features that the AirPods offers. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro may get Apple Watch's always-on display feature: All you need to know

Here are the features that won’t work on using AirPods with an Android phone Also Read - Apple’s new App Store rules for easy data deletion, in-app purchases hit on June 30

— Hey Siri functionality or tapping the AirPods to activate Siri.

— Ability to customise what a single tap does. The options include playing next/previous track, accessing Siri, and playing/pausing a track.

— Switching between connected device. For reference, Apple users can switch between using their AirPods with their iPhones, MacBooks and iPads without connecting them with each device separately using their Apple IDs.

— Single AirPod listening and Spatial Audio.

— Ability to check AirPods battery on your smartphone.

If you can look past these features, here is how you can use AirPods with your Android phone.

How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android phone

Step 1: Turn on Bluetooth on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now open the lid of your Apple AirPods case and press the white button at the back.

Step 3: Now, open the Settings app on your Android phone and then follow this thread: Connections > Bluetooth.

Step 4: Now tap on Apple AirPods option in the list of available devices.

Step 5: Tap ‘Pair’ button and you’re done!