comscore How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android smartphone
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Connect Apple Airpods To Your Android Phone
News

How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android phone

How To

Do you want to use Apple's AirPods without giving up on your Android smartphone? If yes, fret not, as we have got a step-by-step guide for you.

Apple AirPods

AirPods 2

The digital world is divided into two camps — iOS and Android. Apple has its own tightly-guarded ecosystem of devices while for Google’s Android, world is its oyster owing to the long-list of OEMs that launch devices powered by its mobile operating system. Usually, these two camps don’t collide. Meaning, you can either have all of Apple’s devices that are in perfect sync with each other or you can use Android devices by a particular company or may be, various companies. And there is no world in which Apple’s devices are used in conjugation with Android devices. Except, there is. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) tipped to launch on July 21: Here’s what we know about it

For instance, you can use a pair of Apple’s TWS earbuds, that is, AirPods, with a smartphone powered by Android OS. Yes, you read it correctly, you can use AirPods with your Android phone. But there are some drawbacks to doing so. AirPods are designed to work with Apple devices. Since, they use basic Bluetooth technology, they can also be paired with Android phones. But there is price that you must pay and that price is the features that the AirPods offers. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro may get Apple Watch's always-on display feature: All you need to know

Here are the features that won’t work on using AirPods with an Android phone Also Read - Apple’s new App Store rules for easy data deletion, in-app purchases hit on June 30

— Hey Siri functionality or tapping the AirPods to activate Siri.

— Ability to customise what a single tap does. The options include playing next/previous track, accessing Siri, and playing/pausing a track.

— Switching between connected device. For reference, Apple users can switch between using their AirPods with their iPhones, MacBooks and iPads without connecting them with each device separately using their Apple IDs.

— Single AirPod listening and Spatial Audio.

— Ability to check AirPods battery on your smartphone.

If you can look past these features, here is how you can use AirPods with your Android phone.

How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android phone

Step 1: Turn on Bluetooth on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now open the lid of your Apple AirPods case and press the white button at the back.

Step 3: Now, open the Settings app on your Android phone and then follow this thread: Connections > Bluetooth.

Step 4: Now tap on Apple AirPods option in the list of available devices.

Step 5: Tap ‘Pair’ button and you’re done!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 5:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Flipkart application on your phone gets a new look
Apps
Flipkart application on your phone gets a new look
Top upcoming movies and shows based on games

Entertainment

Top upcoming movies and shows based on games

How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android smartphone

How To

How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android smartphone

Greta Electric Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched at Rs 41,999

automobile

Greta Electric Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched at Rs 41,999

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Opinions

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart application on your phone gets a new look

Greta Electric Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched at Rs 41,999

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) launched: Here's everything you need to know

Here are the top 5 sedan cars under 10 lakhs in India

Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Hyundai Verna: Here are the top 5 sedan Cars under 10 lakhs in India

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

क्या होगा Terra LUNA का भविष्य? जानें क्या है फाउंडर का Hard Fork रिवाइवल प्लान

Amazon Prime Video पर इस दिन स्ट्रीम होगी Heropanti 2, रिलीज डेट आउट

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update Download Link: एंड्रॉयड और iOS डिवाइस में कैसे डाउनलोड करें लेटेस्ट पैच अपडेट

Apex Legends Mobile में आ रही है नई लेजेंड LOBA, जानें क्या है इसकी खासियत

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G के रेंडर में दिखा फोन का डिजाइन, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details

News

WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details
Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and

News

Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and "new vibrancy", watch video to know the details
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

News

Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details
Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999